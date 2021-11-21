SAT ‘forgives’ tax debt to Senator de Morena

Between January and February 2020, the Tax Administration Service canceled three fines of 2.6 million pesos to the same number of companies related to Armando Guadiana Tijerina, senator of Morena.

It is not the only time that the legislator’s companies have received tax waivers, but it is the first time since he entered the Senate.

Options grow against Covid

To the pills from Merck and Pfizer against Covid-19, the preventive injection of AstraZeneca could now be added. The laboratory announced that it developed an antibody compound capable of reducing the risk of severe disease by up to 83 percent over a period of six months.

This treatment offers additional protection for people who do not respond well to vaccines, such as immunosuppressed patients.

An actor defeats Johnnie Walker

The company Diageo México must compensate Gael García Bernal with at least 40 percent of the sales of Johnnie Walker whiskey, for using the image of the actor and his family in an advertising campaign without their consent.

Mexico could have its first ‘plural family’

In Durango, a couple of women married in the same marriage scheme seek to include in their union a man, the former partner of one of them and the father of their children, to provide legal security to the minors.

The couple began a process of protection so that the man has rights and responsibilities with the children they share.