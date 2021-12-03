LaSalud.mx .-Medicine is one of the most important professions in the world, in addition to being one of those that requires the most sacrifices, especially in a pandemic context such as the one currently experienced after the arrival of COVID-19. Therefore, every December 3 the International Doctor’s Day with the aim of recognizing specialists who contribute to achieving global health.

This celebration bore, at the beginning of its constitution, the title of Pan American Doctor’s Day, also celebrated on the same date. However, the event transcended and is now considered a global one. The day was chosen due to the birth of the Cuban doctor Carlos Finlay Barrés, discoverer of the mosquito that transmits yellow fever, Aedes aegypti. Thus, the Pan American Medical Confederation decided to establish the celebration in 1946 and thus pay tribute to him.

It should be noted that doctors are specialists in the area of ​​medicine, the science in charge of diagnosing and treating different pathologies or diseases, in order to maintain the health of people and the quality of life of patients.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, their work has been and continues to be essential to prevent the fatal numbers from being higher. Along the way, tens of thousands were also victims of the SARS-COV2 virus due to the poor preparation of health systems to deal with a pandemic of this magnitude.

