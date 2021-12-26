Medicinal uses of nasturtium: benefits and contraindications

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you consider that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

The nasturtium, with a scientific name Tropaeolum majus, is a plant that It grows like a vine in parks and gardens in South America and Europe. It is also known by other names, such as “queen’s taco”, “galán’s spur” or “flower of blood.” Although ornamental, it has a long history of medicinal uses.

In particular, its properties are believed to strengthen the immune system and help create a barrier against various types of infections. However, studies corroborating these effects are still limited. Because of this, it should be used wisely and in moderation. Do you want to know more about its applications?

Main uses and benefits of nasturtium

As stated by a review released in 2018, the nasturtium it is a plant with numerous medicinal benefits. Its high concentration of vitamin C, polyphenols and anthocyanins make it an ingredient with the potential to improve health.

To be more precise, the following properties are attributed to it:

Antimicrobial.

Antifungal.

Hypotensive.

Expectorants.

Anti-tumor.

Among other things, it is used as a decorative element due to its striking flowers. Even given their nutrient content and mild flavor, they are also used for culinary purposes.

In any case, the plant is popular for its health benefits and cosmetic uses. We reveal them in detail below.

Digestion

Popular literature suggests that the fresh leaves and flower buds of nasturtium stimulate the production of gastric juices to whet the appetite in people with poor appetite. Nevertheless, there is no scientific evidence on these effects. On the contrary, it is noted that the plant contains benzyl isothiocyanate, a substance that in high doses can be a digestive irritant.

This plant has anecdotal references about its ability to stimulate the appetite.

Urinary infections

Although it is not a first-line treatment for urinary tract infections, nasturtium extract is believed to act as an adjuvant in the presence of urinary infections. First of all, as detailed by a study in rats shared in Journal of Ethnopharmacology, this plant has a diuretic effect that helps stimulate the excretion of urine.

Due to this effect, the cleansing of the urinary tract and the elimination of pathogens are promoted. In addition, compounds with antimicrobial action have also been found in its leaves, such as glucotropeolin glucosinolate, which help to inhibit the growth of bacteria.

Respiratory infections

Due to its content of vitamin C and other antioxidant substances, nasturtium has immunomodulatory effects that favor the relief of respiratory infections. Even the evidence suggests that it has anti-inflammatory effects that are decisive for this relief.

However, the studies to date are limited and inconclusive. Despite this, the infusions of the dried plant are used as a complement in cases of flu, cold, bronchitis and cough.

Arterial hypertension

A study shared in Journal of Ethnopharmacology suggests that the hypotensive effects of nasturtium are due to its flavonoid content. Likewise, it is associated with its diuretic capacity, since it reduces blood volume and the tension on the arterial walls. But more research is required.

Oral infections

A recent study disclosed in BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies exposes that nasturtium has antibiotic compounds that are beneficial against pathogens that cause oral infections, such as gingivitis and periodontitis. This is due to its mustard oil content. It appears to prevent the formation of oral biofilms.

Hair

The infusion of this herb is a popular remedy to stimulate healthy hair growth. Its nutrients are believed to protect the hair follicle and, incidentally, help reduce excessive hair loss. However, for now there is no evidence.

Side effects and contraindications of nasturtium

Coinciding with a American corporation article WebMD, oral consumption of nasturtium is stated as “possibly safe” as long as it is in moderate amounts. As usual, It is often used in combination with other ingredients, such as horseradish.

However, in some patients it can cause stomach upset and kidney problems. Because of this, it should be avoided in the following situations:

Stomach ulcers

Kidney diseases

Pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Kids.

People who are taking medication (consult a doctor).

People with gastritis and stomach ulcers should avoid this plant, which stimulates increased production of hydrochloric acid.

How to prepare a nasturtium infusion?

As usual, this plant is consumed in infusion or in commercial extracts. To prepare the first option, it is enough to buy the dried and chopped plant.

Ingredients

1 teaspoon of dry nasturtium (5 g).

1 cup of water (250 ml).

Preparation and consumption

Add the dry nasturtium to a cup of boiling water. Let it rest for 10 minutes and filter it. Consume up to 2 cups a day, for 3-4 days.

Note: If you want to use the infusion as a hair treatment, use a higher concentration of nasturtium (20 g).

What is there to remember about nasturtium?

Like other plants, nasturtium is popular in alternative medicine for its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. These appear to be helpful in treating various types of infections.

But nevertheless, the evidence remains limited and it is not a first-line remedy. It is necessary to consult with the doctor or the herbalist before starting its consumption.

