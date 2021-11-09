A common diabetes medication may be used as an option to treat certain people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults, states a study published in the Lancet magazine.

What drug is it?

Dapagliflozin belongs to a group of medicines called “sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors”.

An SGLT2 inhibitor works by blocking the SGLT2 protein in the kidneys. Blocking this protein alleviates kidney damage by reducing pressure and inflammation in the kidneys. It also helps prevent protein from leaking into the urine and lowers blood pressure and body weight.

A clinical trial of 4,304 participants with CKD revealed that dapagliflozin reduces the rate of deterioration of kidney function in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Participants were divided into two groups: with dapagliflozin 10 mg or placebo once daily, added to standard care.

Although participants without diabetes also experienced a slower rate of decline in kidney function with dapagliflozin. The effect of dapagliflozin was greater in those with diabetes.

“The key conclusion is that dapagliflozin is an effective treatment to delay the progressive loss of kidney function in CKD patients with and without type 2 diabetes.” Said lead author Hiddo Lambers Heerspink of Groningen University Medical Center.

“Therefore, in addition to reducing the risk of heart failure or mortality, dapagliflozin also slows the progression of impaired kidney function,” Heerspink added.

The findings will also be featured at ASN Kidney Week 2021 from November 4 to November 7.

What is CKD?

CKD is a long-term condition in which the kidneys do not work as they should. It is common, especially in older people. In the early stages, there are usually few symptoms, and people can have the condition without knowing it.

CKD is often caused by other conditions that affect the kidneys. These include diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and kidney infections. It is important to choose a healthy lifestyle and manage underlying conditions. CKD can get worse over time, but treatments can stop or delay it, and many people live a long time with their condition well controlled.

Adding dapagliflozin to current standard care has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of impaired kidney function, end-stage renal disease, or death from causes related to the kidneys or the cardiovascular system.

