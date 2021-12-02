Interview with him Dr. Cristhian Reynaga, HIV MSl at GSK

By: LaSalud.mx Newsroom

LaSalud.mx.- The doctor Cristhian Daniel Reynaga Ortega it is Medical Science Liaison (MSL) on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), a British company for pharmaceuticals, dental care and general healthcare. From his experience as an MSL in HIV, he shares with us through a brief interview, the importance of this medical figure in the pharmaceutical industry and in scientific research.

Dr. Reynaga is a doctor graduated from the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí. Later he specialized in internal medicine at the High Specialty Medical Unit No. 25 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Monterrey, Nuevo León. He has a subspecialty in infectology, endorsed by the National Autonomous University of Mexico, by the Infectology Hospital of the La Raza National Medical Center of the IMSS in Mexico City and International Certificate of Medical Science Liaison by UC Berkeley Extension.

“Within the medical area in the pharmaceutical industry, there are different roles: There is a Medical Director who directs the area, then it is subdivided into therapeutic areas that have a leader known as Medical Manager, in some places it is also known as Medical Advisor, who directs an area of ​​the medical team, who is in charge of other positions such as the MSL, also known as scientific liaison. ” To explain the role of MSL, Dr. Reynaga Ortega explains that “the life cycle of a drug goes through several stages. If we imagine it as a straight line, at the center is marketing. The first stages are research, preclinical studies, and clinical trials. Usually the MSL accompanies this process, since it is considered as a scientific benchmark in the development of a drug.“

“After marketing our activities change, we no longer talk about the drug because that would be interpreted as promoting it, but we focus on gathering real-world evidence to generate information on its use and real-life studies. We also do work on pharmacovigilance to answer questions about possible adverse effects and how to report them. “

Therefore, he points out that the importance of this medical position lies in the fact that “The MSL has academic conversations with researchers who participate in clinical trials and with experts in the clinical area, through which they identify unmet needs and knowledge gaps ” that need to be resolved before a drug is distributed.

Regarding the preparation that a Scientific Liaison needs, Dr. Cristhian Reynaga Ortega, explains that it must be a “Specialist in a therapeutic area; they can be doctors, researchers, specialists or even other health professionals. Pre-knowledge is requiredsaw, either clinical or research to be a good candidate for MSL. This is because the Scientific Liaison must be seen as an equal of the researchers or clinicians, therefore this preparation is required. “

“Scientific information is generated at impressive speeds, many articles are coming out today and more are coming out tomorrow, information is being generated every day. It is difficult for a doctor to keep up with everything, because as doctors we can focus on a topic of interest or something that is constantly seen in clinical practice. Therefore, the MSL is the person prepared in all the science behind a drug, so doctors ask precise questions about drugs with these specialists. That gives them tools to make an appropriate therapeutic decision and precisely select a drug. “

“I want to emphasize that usually the medical area, being from the pharmaceutical industry, has to interact with different areas such as marketing. However, the MSL is independent of that area, as it only focuses on the science behind the drug, so it should not be perceived with a commercial interest. ” The objective of the Scientific Liaison is to inform about the research that requires the development of a drug and to generate “Sufficient scientific evidence” for doctors to have it available.

“We are obliged to keep up-to-date with the information, part of our training is to continue researching about other areas of the same disease, learn about other drugs that have the same purpose as the therapeutic area we work in and we make a synthesis so that at the time of talking to medical experts see us as an equal. Feedback in these conversations with experts allows us know the needs of patients and their voices.“

Carrying out a function such as that of the Scientific Liaison in the country is a complicated issue because “Although it is a fairly well-known role globally, my impression is that here in Mexico it is not known as much. There are some therapeutic areas, for example, oncology, where it seems that the role has been around for many years, but at least in the area of ​​HIV it is not so well known, so it is important to know exactly what an MSL does. ” Even so, in recent years, this figure has become especially important in the pharmaceutical industry and its role tends to be increasingly important.