LaSalud.mx .-In commemoration of the birth of the renowned French scientist Marie Curie, a pioneer in research on radioactivity and the medical applications of radiation, on November 7 of each year, the International Day of Medical Physics.

It is a branch of physics that uses principles, laws, models, methods and techniques in practice and research for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of diseases with the aim of improving human health and well-being.

Thus, medical physicists are professionals whose training allows them to articulate scientific and technical knowledge in physics for application in medicine.

Marie Curie was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize in Physics in 1903 for his contribution to the discovery of radioactivity, together with her husband Pierre Curie already Henri Becquerel. In 1991 he received a second Nobel Prize, this time in Chemistry in recognition of his contribution to the discovery of the elements of radio and polonium, the isolation of radium and study of its nature and compounds.

During the First World War designed mobile radiological units, called radiological ambulances to assist surgeons in assisting wounded soldiers on the battlefield, led the deployment of 20 mobile units and some 200 radiological units in field hospitals.

His research on radioactivity and its effects was the basis for proposing them as a means of sterilization of infected tissues and, later, as a treatment against cancer, which was the first antecedent of radiotherapy.

The need to Medical Physicists in Latin America it is widely recognized by international organizations such as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Most of these professionals in the region work in the services of Radiotherapy, few do it in Nuclear medicine and Radiodiagnosis.

The low production of these experts can be associated with many factors, including the difficulty of finding physicists interested in the area and lack of interest from the institutions in hiring them.

