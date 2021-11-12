MediaTek’s new processor has reached a figure that never seen before on the platform by the Taiwanese company. Its valuation has exceeded a million. Exactly the score is set to 1,002,220 .

Possibly we will have to wait for 2022 to see it in action , since it is still unknown which will be the devices that will have it integrated. Even so, AnTuTu has let see his benchmark and we anticipate that it is an absolute outrage. Although power does not always guarantee that performance problems do not arise.

One of the most anticipated by users is the new MediaTek Dimensity 2000 , which showed its specifications about a month ago and promises to compete face to face with its opponents.

MTK Dimensity 2000 AnTutu 1000000+！ pic.twitter.com/qbRUFcOjvI – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2021

Today only two CPUs would outperform the Dimensity 2000 in the ranking. They are the Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G and its base model with 1,166,844 and 1,126,666 respectively. This means that, at least for the moment and without physically comparing their performance would follow below of his main opponent.

Anyway, it’s a giant step for the brand because its most valued processor, the Dimensity 1200, did not even reach 400,000 points.

What to expect

MediaTek’s new CPU showed its features in October and based on them the forecast is very positive. It is important to know in advance that its competitor is the Snapdragon 898, so it will be a tough battle.

Despite this, the Chinese firm is not intimidated, mainly because it has the factor of being pioneer In the manufacture of TSMC 4nm. This is the manufacturer of the vast majority of chips in the world. On the other hand, it will have a main core ARM Cortex-X2 with a speed of 3.0 GHz.

Although it enjoys enviable properties most likely still below of the next generation of Snapdragon and Exynos processors. This is not a negative thing at all, since it is part of the brand’s plans. With such a powerful processor, but in a lower step in terms of performance, they ensure the strategy of staying in the high range, but at a somewhat lower price.