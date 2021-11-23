MediaTek today has kicked off his Executive Summit in California. The company plans to do different advertisements throughout the week, but one thing they have confirmed is that we will see soon computers powered by MediaTek with Windows.

MediaTek wants to create chips for Windows computers in ARM

«Manzana has shown the world that it can be done, “he said. Eric Fisher, vice president of corporate sales and business development. And he added: «The association of Wintel, which has lasted so long has to be subjected to some pressure and when there is pressure there is opportunity for companies like ours.

The opinions of others executives MediaTek intuit the sentiment that the shift in the PC landscape from x86 to ARM is inevitable. Simply put, MediaTek doesn’t want to miss the boat, and as we all know the competence is good. This version of the facts is quite curious, because at the time they categorically rejected the idea of ​​creating ARM chips for Windows.

When MediaTek enters the scene, something that will not happen until the past some years, they will most likely start out competing with the Snapdragon 7c. In fact it is what it is already doing in the Chromebook, offering an alternative to Intel Celeron and Pentium processors for computers with ChromeOS from low cost.

In addition to Chromebooks, MediaTek is also rolling out 5G modems for PCs powered by Intel. This occurs thanks to a association between both companies signed in 2019. This means that MediaTek already has some relations with the main manufacturers of computers, which gives you some advantage.

At the moment MediaTek’s plan is in a phase preliminaryas they will not be able to land on Windows due to the agreement of exclusivity with Qualcomm. And when they do, they must show that they are at the height of Qualcomm processors, as MediaTek is known for its notoriety creating processors doubtful quality.