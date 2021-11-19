MediaTek Dimensity 9000: the first chip for 4 nanometer smartphones

Today MediaTek surprised locals and strangers with the launch of the Dimensity 9000, its new processor for smartphones that also claims to be the first in the world with a 4 nanometer lithographic process, thus surpassing the best chips from Samsung, Apple, Huawei and Qualcomm.

Dimensity 9000 and the power of its architecture

The Taiwan-based company will be able to say that its Dimensity 9000 is first in many things, as it is also the first SoC with an ARM Cortez-X2 GPU core, which will function as an ultra-performance core.

On the other hand, the chip has three high-performance Cortex-A710 cores, as well as 4 Cortex-A510 efficiency cores.

Regarding RAM, this will be accompanied by an LPDDR5x that can reach a bandwidth of up to 7,500 Mbps.

But since this was not enough for MediaTek, the company is also the first to integrate an ARM Mali G710-MC10 GPU, which also supports ray tracing. In fact, the company claims that this is the world’s first processor capable of supporting a 180 Hz refresh rate with an FHD + resolution.

Continuing with the titles of “first in the world”, the Dimensity 9000 It also holds this title in the image and photography part because it includes an 18-bit image signal processor (ISP), which allows capturing video in 4K HDR using up to 3 sensors at the same time, therefore, it is also capable taking pictures up to 320 MP.

When it comes to connectivity, this chip is compatible with Bluetooth 5.3, Wifi 6E and 5G with theoretical speeds of up to 7 Gbps.

It is not yet revealed when the first phone with this processor could arrive. Although Qualcomm is expected to strike back at MediaTek in a few weeks with the announcement of its next flagship processor.