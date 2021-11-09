According to several European media reports, the MediaMarkt chain of stores has suffered a major ransomware attack this afternoon, which has hijacked its servers.

At the worst time, or perhaps precisely because of this, cybercriminals have chosen this date, MediaMark has allegedly been hacked at the European level.

We say supposedly because the German multinational has not issued an official statement, but they confirm it testimonials from employees and people familiar with the problem, as reported Omicrono.

According to this medium, over 3,000 Media Markt servers across Europe have been attacked by ransomware which has encrypted all the information.

It’s about internal servers, that’s why the webs continue to work, but the employees can’t use the computers, so They can only sell what they have in physical stores at the moment.

Also, not being able to use the computers they have to fill out a paper template with each sale, in order to generate an invoice.

According to experts consulted by Omicrono, the problem will take days to resolve.

A very serious detriment to MediaMarkt, two weeks after Black Friday, the most important campaign of the year, along with the January sales.

A ransomware It is a malware that gets into company computer networks, and encrypts all information on hard drives.

Decrypting data without knowing the encryption key is practically impossible. Because cybercriminals sell this key to victims, for a million.

In cases like this, the rescue can cost millions of euros. Payments are usually made in cryptocurrencies, which are anonymous and difficult to track.

Although the police and experts recommend not paying, because there is no guarantee that they will give you the key later, most companies end up doing it, in fear of losing your data.



The only countermeasure against a ransomware attack is have backup copies of data, to format the infected hard drives and recover the copies.

But in the case of MediaMarkt, which sells thousands of products a day, it is difficult to keep backups up-to-the-minute, although in theory it should be.

We will expand the news when Media Markt issue an official statement about what happened.