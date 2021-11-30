Med-IV Nursing is the name of the app that, as a quick reference guide, collects information on care based on scientific evidence, providing nursing professionals with an up-to-date and truthful source of information.

Nursing Med-IV includes a compilation of different techniques supported by bibliographic evidence

This app is very complete and provides information on the use and recommended amounts of the different medications. In addition, Nursing Med-IV includes a compilation of different techniques supported by bibliographic evidence. As well as consultation of databases on medicine and various recommendations.

Nursing Med IV is a completely free mobile app that is aimed at nursing professionals and students. As well as other health sciences, it aims to bring quality technical content based on evidence.

The application has three different content modules:

Medication

A first section allows you to consult the medication used by nursing professionals in their daily practice. The data included in it have been obtained entirely from the Technical Data Sheet of each drug.

By means of the summary files that accompany each drug, it can be found in Offline mode. Its indication, how it should be administered, compatible serums, stability or precautions to take into account. Using the link to the Technical Sheet of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products we can expand the data online.

In this section you can find equivalences between active ingredient and trade name. In addition to dilution schemes to apply to the administration of these drugs.

“What we wanted when creating this section was to try to help avoid errors in the administration of drugs and solve doubts that accompany the nursing staff on a daily basis. We must not forget that nursing administers practically all hospital drugs and, we must expand our knowledge about them, even more if possible, with the future development of nursing prescription, which has only just begun ”.

Calculators

The second section contains several calculators used in daily practice, these are calculators for serum therapy, Body Mass Index and probable date of delivery.

The serum therapy calculator, based on the comments that users send us, is the most used. Its mission is to calculate volumes to be infused and infusion times, both in milliliters and in drops.

Including these calculators responded to the need observed during clinical practice in different hospital service floors.

Nursing techniques and recommendations

The last section includes the incorporation of nursing techniques based on evidence and professional recommendations.

Advice and recommendations are offered Offline, on the realization of nursing techniques. Always based on tests or evidences derived from the scientific literature. We start from scratch, questioning from the most basic techniques such as blood extraction and the order of filling the tubes, to more advanced ones such as the healing of ulcers.

Each recommendation is accompanied by a scientific reference article that can be accessed online. In order to increase knowledge on that particular subject. All recommendations are accompanied by their bibliography and direct access button.

It also includes more general information on the vaccination schedule, vaccine thermostability, advice from the Food Health Agency on nutrition, or access to an illustrative video as in the case of the different rhythms of Cardio-Respiratory arrest, etc.

