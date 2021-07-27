With the arrival of summer, and the high temperatures, we all look for fresher and lighter foods, among other things, to minimize the heat that is generated when we eat

.

Meat dishes are a delicious alternative that are presented as one of the best options to bring food to the office, beach, have a picnic in nature or make a summer menu for your guests.

Cold meat allows us endless combinations with other foods to prepare recipes that are more suited to this time of year.

You should know that, in general terms, almost all pork, beef and chicken can be eaten cold. In terms of nutrition, these products contain high levels of protein, sodium and fat, so they help repair protein loss and provide calories for energy production. Then, Several ideas are offered to taste the meat cold:

Pork Steak Tartare

Steak tartare is a dish that has gained popularity in recent years, especially in the hottest season, although it can be enjoyed all year round. The steak tartare can be made of beef or pork with a white or Iberian layer, but it must always include high quality fresh meat, the effect of the dish depends on it.

Chop the meat and mix it with a pinch of salt, pepper, a few drops of lemon and mustard sauce, if we like these flavors we can add spice. While refrigerating, we chop parsley, chives and capers in a bowl. We mix everything in a bowl and put it on a plate. We dip a little on the tartar to place the yolk of the egg, we add a little salt and pepper at the end.

The steak tartare is an extremely delicate dish, the seasonings can be very varied: olive oil, black olives and other ingredients that can be combined according to personal preferences.

Beef carpaccio

Homemade beef carpaccio is another of our great bets in summer recipes. In this case, it is raw meat finely sliced ​​and seasoned with different ingredients. Carpaccio is an Italian dish that has been successfully integrated into our kitchen. Carpaccio is always prepared with veal and the ideal cut is sirloin, which is one of the most tender meats we have.

Add a minced garlic to a glass, pour in the juice of half a lemon, a large amount of extra virgin olive oil, a little black pepper and basil to taste. Stir with a fork.

Take off the veal slices and leave them on the plate until they cover the entire bottom. Remove the garlic from the lemon vinegar that has given it the flavor, season with salt and some shavings of Parmesan cheese, you can also use aged cheese. Top with a piece of fresh basil leaf and you’re ready to eat!

Carpaccio is a simple, delicious and nutritious recipe due to its protein content. Thanks to its cut it can be paired with salads. This is a very popular dish on the summer calendar.

Stuffed breast rolls

Stuffed breast rolls are an ideal recipe to take to the beach or the pool. We can prepare it the day before without problems, so we will not have to worry about food on our summer getaway.

First step: cut and season the chicken breast. Place a slice of turkey breast, one of cheese and spinach, which has been cooked and fried before. Roll the steak in a spiral and close them with the help of toothpicks or kitchen string. When you have them all ready, wrap them with plastic wrap.

Put water in a saucepan and when the water boils add the rolls and let it cook for about 20 minutes. After this, take them out and let them cool. Remove the plastic packaging and cut them into thin slices.

Accompany the rolls with your favorite sauce and let’s eat!

Marinated turkey poke

Today, turkey meat has become an excellent choice whether it is grilled, roasted, or stewed. It has an excellent quality and nutritional value, resulting in dishes as delicious as the marinated turkey Poké, recipe by Chef Daniel del Toro.

This dish is a healthy alternative to fast food. This delicious dish is made up of carbohydrates, vegetables, and proteins to provide the body with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Go for it!

The first thing we have to do is marinate the turkey meat. To do this, we cut the meat into small pieces and sprinkle a little teriyaki sauce and lime on top. After marinating, we sauté the meat over high heat. While the turkey is cooking, we will prepare poke. For this we put sushi rice and a little mayonnaise made with teriyaki sauce in a bowl. Then we add vegetables in a decorative way.

Next, we add the meat and finally we cover with lime and olive oil.

Enjoy it at your ideal temperature!

Pickled rabbit and goat cheese salmorejo

Rabbit meat knows how to adapt to the different seasons of the year, and now it must adapt to the heat through simple and fresh recipes. It is a type of meat that does not require much cooking.

The method of preparing pickled rabbit salmorejo and goat cheese is very simple, we start by browning the rabbit meat with a pinch of salt, thick potatoes with garlic, carrots and onions. Sauté for 5 minutes, add vinegar, white wine and the same amount of water. Finally, we crush the rabbit, put it on top of the salmorejo and cover it with goat cheese.

Lamb salad

When high temperatures rage, our bodies ask us to eat water-rich foods to combat dehydration, leaving high-calorie recipes for another time. Salad is one of the star dishes of the summer, but it must be complemented with an adequate amount of meat or fish, so as not to overlook the protein intake that should be present in any balanced diet.

Let’s see how to prepare a lamb salad. We wash and drain the tender lettuces. We cut them into small pieces and put them in a salad bowl. Add the tomatoes, olives, and roast lamb. We mix. We can sprinkle with goat cheese and fresh basil. Add the dressing to the salad and stir before serving.

One way to enhance its flavor is to accompany it with crispy pita bread.