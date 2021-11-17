The present day Netflix launched a new ranking on its website, where we can find all the metrics of its titles week by week as announced last month.

How is this new Netflix rating?

For several years now, the classification of titles by Netflix has been based on a two minute watch time metric, but like everything else in life, the classification has changed and now the metrics will be based on the total number of hours viewed.

According to The Verge, the new weekly panel of the Top 10 of Netflix It will be updated every Tuesday with lists of your most viewed movies and series in different categories and each list will show the number of hours that the series or movie was viewed.

The classification of the success of the content of Netflix will take into account the hours seen in a period from Monday to Sunday. According Netflix, the different seasons of the same series will enter the classification as separate titles, but will count repeat plays within a season toward the total watch hours for the season.

To be honest, who has not seen the same episode of a series over and over again, even a particular scene from a movie or series, according to Netflix all of this will count in hours to the classification weekly.

What content could be in the top 10 of Netflix?

Both original titles and licensed titles are candidates to rank in the top 10, this means that all the content that is available in the app Netflix will enter the classification.

Netflix It will also reveal its most popular shows and movies of all time from the different categories, but cautioned that the numbers were rounded to account for fluctuations in internet connectivity around the world.

Huawei Matebook 13s: a spectacular screen to increase your productivity

Why the change?

Netflix mentioned in one letter to shareholders that the change in the classification of the titles is part of an initiative for greater transparency in data visualization. “Interaction measured by hours viewed is a slightly better indicator of the overall success of our titles and user satisfaction,” he clarified. Netflix in said letter.

The new metric of classification will align with others and give “adequate credit for repetition” according to Netflix.