LaSalud.mx .- The cases of influenza in the country are increasing. Until week 49 of this season, they have registered 308 positive cases, of which 5 have resulted in deaths. This respiratory disease is as easy to spread as COVID-19, therefore, it is important that during these December holidays the appropriate protection measures are taken and in case of contagion, know the alternatives to treat it.

Influenza is a type of flu that abruptly attacks the respiratory system: nose, throat, and lungs. Your symptoms may include a fever above 38 ° C, cough and headache, accompanied by other warning signs such as:

Runny or stuffy nose

· Muscle and joint pain

Decay (prostration)

Pain when swallowing

Chest pain

· Stomach ache

· Diarrhea

If you plan to meet with your family or friends in the next few weeks, keep the following tips in mind to avoid getting the flu or any type of respiratory illness:

1. If you are sick or have some symptoms Stay at home. In case of presenting any symptoms, protect those you love the most and stay home. Don’t skimp on precautions and see your doctor immediately.

2. Be careful when preparing food. If you cook the food yourself, be sure to keep the sanitation measures Suitable: wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and do not touch your nose, mouth or eyes during the process.

3. Avoid hugs. Although it is a family time, you should bear in mind that influenza is transmitted through small droplets that occur when people cough, sneeze, or speak. Avoid unnecessary zooms.

4. Watch out for the toast. Our drinks are in contact with the saliva all the time, the main means of contagion of influenza. If you are going to toast, try not to bump your glass with other people, as there is a risk of transmitting bacteria from one glass to another.

5. Wash your hands frequently. Although the probability of contagion through contaminated surfaces is low, wash your hands frequently reduce the possibility of you being infected by this means or by touching your face, nose, mouth or eyes.

Fortunately, the vaccination of the population continues to advance in this winter period, however, in case of contagion, there is a antiviral treatment which helps to attack the disease. It is an active component called Oseltamivir, which acts on the main protein of the virus and blocks its replication capacity in the body.

This medicine is effective for influenza type A and B, it must be prescribed by a specialist to ensure its correct use. In Mexico, the only laboratory that has this medicine suitable for the whole family is Liomont and it can be supplied even from the first two weeks of life.

Influenza is a disease that, if not identified and treated in time, can have very serious consequences and even death. At this time, do not ignore the recommendations of the health authorities and take care of yourself and your whole family.

DZ