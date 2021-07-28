Although McLaren is third in the constructors’ championship, Ferrari is close enough that the Woking team cannot relax. With that in mind, the evolution of the MCL35M will continue at the Hungaroring.

The rivalry between Ferrari and McLaren is historical, because it is not in vain that we talk about the two most successful teams in the history of the Formula 1. But in the current times this duel has adopted a low profile as a result of the bad streak from which both teams are recovering.

The maximum that these teams can aspire to at the moment is third place in the constructors’ championship, a fight in which both are engaged this year and which for the moment is decided in favor of Mclaren by only 15 points difference.

“I am not surprised by Ferrari’s performance, it is a strong team with two strong drivers”

But while Ferrari Has long since decided to focus entirely on the 2022 car, McLaren continues to evolve its car and at the Hungaroring it will debut new features with the intention of keeping the Italians at bay.

“We are preparing some improvements for Hungary in order to make sure we keep this battle alive.”says Andreas Seidl. “It’s great for us to be third in the constructors’ championship. After 10 races, having 163 points is again a big step forward for us compared to last year. So I’m very happy about that.

Ferrari has alternated discreet moments with other stellar ones such as the two poles of Monaco and Baku or the podiums of the Principality and Silverstone. Therefore, McLaren knows that it cannot relax in achieving its goal. ‘I was not surprised by Ferrari’s performance at Silverstone. I’m also not surprised by how much progress they can experience throughout the season, as it’s a strong team with two strong drivers »acknowledges Seidl.

“They also have all the resources they need to react to problems. They have the team with the experience to react to problems, so it comes as no surprise. It will be a very tough battle until the end of the season », concludes the German engineer.