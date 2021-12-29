McLaren GT test, detailed precision for refined buttocks

Bruce McLaren’s dream was not only to conquer the Formula 1 World Championship. The legendary engineer also aspired to conquer the roads with extraordinary models. Today his dream has been embodied in cars like the McLaren GT, which I have been lucky enough to test.

The history of McLaren is inextricably linked to one of the great figures of the automotive industry; Bruce McLaren. The New Zealander has gone on to appear in every hall of fame in the motoring world, both in competition and outside of it. Today its street products are mixed with its racing cars. Formula 1 generated a lineage that continues to live, more than ever, and growing thanks to the arrival of products such as McLaren GT. A different supercar and quite far from the traditional philosophy of the house.

Although Bruce McLaren was born in the antipodes, he spent most of his life in England, where he put down roots. Woking is the current home of the company. A prestigious venue not only for its creations, but also for its design by the fantastic architect Norman Foster. The GT has a philosophy very similar to that of the English headquarters. It is as spectacular as it is discreet. There is nothing about him that is particularly striking, but everything about him stands out. A perfectly created balance of lines.

Undoubtedly, the McLaren GT sports a design livery that quickly and clearly recalls the models of the English company. Unlike other models like the McLaren 720S or even the McLaren Artura, the GT is more subtle. Sharp, but simple. Sporty, but classy. Elegance is one of its greatest qualities, something that is not overlooked by anyone who comes across it. Either because of how strange it is to see it (there are hardly any in Spain), or because of how beautiful it is, it does not stop attracting glances, opposing everything it wants to achieve.

When the GT opens its wings it is pure spectacle. Eye-catching at full power

Obviously a McLaren should never be created to go unnoticed and, try as it may, at least the test unit, the GT does not succeed. If it is not discreet when stopped and closed, much less does it with the doors open. Their vertical entrances dazzle the world when they begin their attractive movement. They are not doors, they are entrance portals to a cabin where the sporty with the conventional is mixed. The competition with the routine.

In the past I have had the opportunity to get on and test other high-end English sports cars, such as the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante. A work of incalculable beauty that greatly disappointed in its interior. That does not happen to the Woking model. McLaren knows that great fortunes succumb to quality, and so the GT responds. An interior of great execution in materials and technology. The best cows have donated their lives to complete the general coverage of doors, dashboard and seats. And that sacrifice is joined by competition materials such as carbon fiber and metal.

Despite being such a low car, access is not uncomfortable, although you have to know

The McLaren GT is very pleasant inside, and nothing particularly striking or important is missing, except the odd space where you can leave mundane objects such as keys, mobile and wallet. The most civilized of the silver dates is designed to travel Europe in the most sophisticated way possible. It is a supercar, yes, but it is also an excellent wheeler with all the embedded technology one might need.. Obviously it doesn’t have as many trinkets as a Mercedes S-Class, but nothing important is left behind.

There is no lack of digitization already common in the industry, such as digital instrumentation or the general infotainment from which the vast majority of on-board amenities and systems are handled. You can see that McLaren is not used to the functionality of the day to day because it is curious where they have located some buttons like the control of the mirrors, the lights, and especially the adjustment of the seats, completely hidden. Many of these analog knobs serve various functions in themselves, and are at first somewhat difficult to understand and operate.

The rear tire is slightly larger than the front. 21 inches vs 20

After spending a long time looking for everything that can be done and controlled, it is easy to get used to this way of presentation, although you have to leave the classic concept behind. On the contrary, the multimedia system is very well planned, something that has surprised me. We are not talking about a last generation display, it is small, but functional. In its seven inches in size it concentrates all the needs. Its handling is quite simple, fast and intuitive. It doesn’t off-center much of the driving, something that would be lethal considering the pace the GT can hit.

Still, the interior of this unusual McLaren does not convey a pure driving sensation. Possibly, the most sporty are its seats and its steering wheel, completely devoid of any button. The stance is low with a fully facing steering wheel, but it’s not as sporty as you’d expect. In fact, tall passengers can have problems positioning themselves in either of their two seats. In that aspect I think it is less McLaren than I would like.

Like a good GT, the seats are not uncomfortable, holding very well on side supports

When the engineers raised the GT they knew they had to meet certain requirements. The project was not approached in the same way as the McLaren Senna we tested long ago. In this case, the GT is not focused on offering the most of the most, but rather to show a very complex balance between functionality and performance.. The functional part comes from the excellent finishes, the wide range of systems and a remarkable load capacity. A large rear trunk that has the support of a practical front trunk that will allow you to travel without forcing you to leave your belongings at home.

Bruce McLaren was a strong advocate that if you started to focus on the glamor of racing, your days as a constructor or driver weren’t going to last long. It is curious that today McLaren is surrounded by that luxurious atmosphere to which its founding father was always reluctant.. Times change, that is clear, but what cannot change is the fact that a McLaren is not sporty. It’s called GT like Speedtail, a Woking product has to show off in terms of performance.

The main trunk is a good size. Under him, the V8 biturbo

For this, the family traveler uses the same engine as the rest of his siblings. We speak of a block of eight cylinders in vee with two turbos located just behind the seatbacks of the occupants. With 3,994 cubic centimeters of displacement, double overhead camshafts and four valves per cylinder, this jewel of modern mechanics is made of aluminum. develops 620 horsepower at 7,500 revolutions and 630 Nm of torque between 5,550 and 6,500 revolutions. We already started talking in McLaren terms.

At the wheel of the McLaren GT

I have to admit that the GT has ended up being just as I expected. When you think of a luxury GT, you think of a car of this style. Porsche 911 Turbo, Ferrari Roma, Bentley Continental GT, Aston Martin DB11 … All of them units of the category that, like the McLaren, offer an excellent compromise between performance and handling. English is not threatening when driving. It is not a crazy and impertinent car that tries to kill you with every acceleration or turn of the wheel. Quite the opposite.

After a few kilometers you already feel in harmony with him. It’s easy to drive, comfortable, and well thought out for everyday problems. Thanks to its lifting front axle, it allows you to avoid annoying obstacles such as speed bumps without scratching any of your precious body parts. The suspension is firm yet smooth, and the transmission only “kicks” when it understands that you want to get away from civilized treatment.

I admit that it is the first McLaren that passes through my hands, and although I imagined it to be “civilized”, I didn’t think it was going to be that much. Like many modern cars, has various driving programs: Comfort, Sport and Track, although with all sincerity I admit that the differences between one and the other are not excessive. In addition, it is incomprehensibly complex to activate such functions, since it requires first pressing the Active button and then modifying the program using the control wheel. Some kind of double confirmation vital insurance.

In a quiet drive the GT is very GT, although it is not so much when the pace increases

As I was saying, the GT is not fierce or uncontrollable. Only at certain times does he bring out a drunken English hooligan character. By removing the controls and releasing the wildest program you begin to notice that the rear wants to go out for a walk in some curves, but at all times you feel that you are in control and not the other way around. It offers a lot of mechanical grip, thanks in part to some rear tires measuring 295/30 R 21, an inch higher than the front to “tilt” the car minimally.

You have to be very aggressive with the gas at the apex of the curve to cause some strange wiggle, easily solvable thanks to a fast, direct and very communicative steering. Despite being road, the GT transmits information very well to the driver, and that generates a good overdose of control and confidence. In those twisty sections it is fun because of how agile and fast it can be. It is one of those cars where speed is not noticeable. If you focus on the asphalt it is easy to see that you are taking curves linked at a hellish pace.

Through these controls the degree of nervousness of the McLaren GT is controlled

Its chassis is perfectly tuned to the demands of a McLaren. Contained in weight, but rigid in its responses, it is capable of cornering without leaning the body and without showing oversteer or understeer obstacles. Precise as a robot, lacking a certain essence, but with many doses of adult entertainment. All of this compressed into a car that on the highway allows you to ride comfortably at legal rates, or that behaves in a natural and civilized way in the city. That balance is very difficult to achieve.

Possibly what has disappointed me the most is the noise. The sound of a supercar is a fundamental part of your experience. A V8 has to make noise, and Although the McLaren GT is loud, it doesn’t have that wicked rogue it should. It is not scandalous, it is not ordinary and it is missing. At least in the most extreme modes of driving. Inside, the noise is highly camouflaged and, in fact, the turbos’ discharge valves are more noticeable than the sounds of the titanium exhaust. There was no need to make it so GT, gentlemen of Woking.

Conclusions.

If you want sportiness in its purest form, the McLaren GT is probably not your car. In the product portfolio of the house there are much better models with which to attract attention and have experiences closer to the sporting orgasm. The GT has been created for that mass of wealthy customers who are looking for a different car for their day-to-day or long journeys.. Whoever buys it is because they have euros to spare in their checking account and they are not so close to detail or benefits.

A car that is generally comfortable and well planned. It is expensive, yes, of course, above 200,000 euros of base price, but nobody said that getting one of McLaren’s jewels was cheap. Many things are paid, the logo, the performance, the quality and the inheritance. Arriving in a BMW, Mercedes or Audi is not the same as arriving in a Woking product. It is synonymous with connoisseurs, luxury and exclusivity, and for what they ask in England, it does not seem entirely excessive.