The news in the last hours pointed to a deal closed after Audi doubled its initial offer to achieve its goal, but since the formation of Woking they deny that there has been any agreement between the two companies.

The week started with the announcement of the purchase by Audi of the McLaren Group as a springboard to Formula 1, news advanced by Coach which also explained how the agreement had been reached after Mumtalakat Holding Company, McLaren Group’s majority shareholder, rejected the first proposal. Audi’s reaction was double the offer, a proposition that McLaren finally accepted.

However, McLaren Group has issued a statement in the last hours completely denying any purchase related to them: “McLaren Group is aware of a media report claiming it has been sold to Audi”, the official message of reaction began.

“This is totally inaccurate and McLaren is seeking to have the news dropped. McLaren’s technology strategy has always involved ongoing discussions and collaborations with relevant partners and suppliers, including other automakers; Nevertheless, there has been no change in the ownership structure of McLaren Group», It read in its final point.

Therefore, and while waiting for news on this current topic, what is clear is that McLaren has not transferred its company to the German brand belonging to the VAG group. Even so, the English do not rule out that they may carry out a collaboration with an entity of that caliber, a possibility that will be confirmed or denied in the next few hours.