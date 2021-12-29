Third delay suffered by the new sports car of the British brand. The McLaren Artura, the British brand’s plug-in hybrid sports car, is being so seriously affected by the shortage of microchips that the date for deliveries to customers is unknown, adding almost a year since its introduction.

The McLaren Artura is one of the great sports cars on the market with an ECO label. As you read, its 31 kilometers of maximum autonomy in electric mode have allowed it to win this special badge, despite the fact that it is capable of offering very high performance. Unveiled last February, the Woking brand has tried to twice start delivering units to your customers, but have been forced to cancel over and over again due to the shortage of microchips.

And it is the one that the semiconductor crisis affects all models on the market, but especially is priming with plug-in hybridstechnology found on board the latest model in the McLaren range. The first delay had to do with the presentation of the new Artura. The model destined to occupy the space of the “Sport Series” was scheduled for October 2020 and was moved at the beginning of 2021. The manufacturer announced the first deliveries for last June, but was again forced to cancel the plans , Y now aim for july 2022.

The interior of the McLaren Artura offers a world-class sports car atmosphere.

The McLaren Artura is today the most important model of the brand

Delays in which the health pandemic has also wreaked havoc, but really not as much as the biggest problem facing the industry in recent years. Roger Ormisher, head of McLaren, has this delay, noting that “We held out longer than everyone else in terms of stopping production, but unfortunately, our supply of semiconductors ran out. That made us have to cut production across the board. ” However, it is not raining to everyone’s liking, and despite the fact that the situation does not seem to be resolved in the short term, some of the dealers also blame the brand for the current situation.

And it is that Robert DiStanislao, president of RDS Automotive, with two McLaren dealers in Philadelphia and California, has dropped that McLaren was innocent by not stockpiling microprocessors when all manufacturers began to accumulate thousands of units to try to cushion the decline as much as possible, noting that ‘McLaren was not as proactive as some other manufacturers in securing the supply of semiconductors at the beginning of the chip crisis. They did not know that the shortage would turn into such an imminent crisis. They thought it would be remedied faster.

First recreation of the future McLaren Artura Spider, a preview of the new roadster Read news

A complicated situation that they hope will be resolved as soon as possible because, despite the fact that the brand is directing efforts for higher-margin models, such as the Elva and 765LT Spider, The truth is that 40% of the Artura production by 2022 is completely sold. A key model in the electrification strategy of the British manufacturer that will culminate in 2026 with the arrival of the first new generation electric sports car, and which is also key in dealerships to increase sales volumes.