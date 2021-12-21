McDonald’s rations the sale of French fries due to shortage of the product

McDonald’s said on Tuesday, December 21, that it will suspend the sale of medium and large fries in Japan due to bottlenecks in the supply chain.

The measure will take effect from Friday, December 24, and will last at least one week.

The company said it is experiencing severe delays in potato shipments due to supply chain problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic and shipping disruptions from Canada, the main supplier of potatoes to Japan.

The potatoes used in McDonald’s branches in the Asian country come almost entirely from North America, the company said.

For now, the best way the brand has found to avoid running out of fries to accompany burgers is to sell only the small format. “French fries in small sizes will continue to be sold,” he said in a statement released by Reuters.

For now, the company did not quantify the financial impact of the decision to temporarily suspend the sale of large and medium potatoes, more expensive presentations that give it a higher profit margin.

It also did not report if the problem is affecting or could impact other markets, such as Europe or Latin America, from Mexico to Argentina, where the same potato size presentations are also sold.

Likewise, with the plantations and potato chip manufacturing centers much closer, it is likely that the restrictions that McDonald’s imposed in Japan will not be produced in Latin America.

In the case of Europe, the situation is different and the restaurants in that region could be affected.

The so-called container crisis is global and is affecting many industries. Although the most important are those related to automotive and retail in general, restaurants also suffer from problems in the availability of products and their delivery.

More now at Christmas times, when the whole system is put to the limit due to the exponential growth in demand.