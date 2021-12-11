McDonald’s recently reopened its iconic branch of Polanco And as part of the return of this iconic store, it activated all kinds of strategies to make it known that the branch was back, only that some ideas did not go down well with the store’s neighbors, since in some cases it had the The occurrence of painting the sidewalks of the exclusive neighborhood and the advertising revived the debate against outdoor campaigns that do not follow the rules.

Public spaces are constantly under the experimentation of advertisers, who try from street furniture to pints, to take advantage of these spaces where pedestrian and vehicular traffic promises to display the brand, at the same time, activists against these facilities have unleashed a debate that does not reach to consensus.

The unexpected McDonald’s campaign on Polanco sidewalks

McDonald’s had the unfortunate idea to paint Polanco sidewalks, in an action that residents of the area did not see coming, in the midst of the battle they have with the constant advertising activations, which irregularly seek to promote brands in the area.

The brand’s idea consisted of painting sidewalk ramps in this neighborhood, where the restaurant’s logo appears and a call to action that reads: “We’re already open! McDonald’s Polanco! ” and I love it”.

This activation is accompanied by the legend of biodegradable ecological paint, however, in the absence of verifying the chemical composition of the paint, the challenge lies in how the brands are making unexpected resources for the residents of Polanco, who are reluctant to allow advertising. irregular in the area.

Hence, in social networks, messages such as the one published by “Pepe A. Secas” regret that they are “graffitied”, for which he questioned the Miguel Hidalgo delegation for allowing these actions.

These unexpected practices by brands make outdoor advertising a medium hated by activists against its irregular installation, thus opening an important message about how these messages operate and how better results are achieved in the market, by time to activate your messages.

Polanco’s sidewalks graffiti * WITH ADVERTISING * by @McDonaldsMexico How much did they pay to Mexico City -or in any case to the @AlcaldiaMHmx? Who is responsible for the fault (if any)? 🤔@SeGobCDMX @Claudiashein @martibatres @mauriciotabe pic.twitter.com/rhxW8IQQML – Pepe A. Secas (@joseSps) December 9, 2021

