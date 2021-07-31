McDonald's is giving away this special edition DualSense

You don’t have much time to Sony announced two new colors for the DualSenseBut just in case neither of these two were to your liking, then you’ll be happy to know that there is an alternative for burger lovers. Happens that McDonald’s He has created his own special edition control, and they are giving it away.

In total, there are 50 of these controls ready to be gifted to the community, and to have a chance to win one of these, you will need to follow certain streamers in Twitch. Throughout the next seven days, Muselk, Jacko G, X2Twins, Cripsy, Kiki, Crayator, and Aiden AK will be playing Overwatch, Minecraft, FIFa 21, Night in the Woods, Mario Kart, and World of Warcraft.

Exactly what the dynamics will be is unknown, but it is easy to assume that each streamer It could have a different one from the other, this in order to make the contest a little more interesting. The bad news is that you can only participate if you live in Australia, but hopefully one day we will have similar prizes in our territory.

Via: Press Start

