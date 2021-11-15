McDonald's DS reappears

The Nintendo DS It has been one of the consoles that has had the most special editions officially and that, in addition, has had some strange customizations. One of them was the one with the logo of McDonald’s, of which its existence was known beyond the 2010 and then it was buried on the internet.

If you were wondering, this black DS was not for sale to the public. It is a modification that was distributed in the Japanese branches internally, that is, only employees could have one, since it worked to train those who prepared food. This through a series of game cartridges known as eCrew Development Program, which were about cooking simulators in which you learned to prepare the entire menu of the famous fast food restaurant.

This series of cartridges also had a profile system, which allowed managers to consult the progress and statistics of the employees. If you were interested in becoming the best hamburger cook, I have bad news for you. Are Nintendo DS They cannot leave McDonald’s premises, nor can information about them and their games be shared. Or apparently it could not, since the twitter user XX_750000 shared detailed images of both the console and the cartridges, with multiple pages of their user manuals and all.

How about? Would you have liked your work to train you through a DS?

