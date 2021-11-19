A couple in social networks has exposed their love story that McDonald’s and Tinder they made possible despite the distance.

In a world that is dominated by digital presence and the need for constant communication, different brands have found the opportunity to take advantage of this, such as social networks and dating applications. Statista shows in its graph about the dating apps with the highest percentage of users in Mexico during 2021 than Tinder It leads with the preference of 48 percent of users located on these platforms, in second place Bumble with 29 percent, Badoo in third with 9 percent, Happn with 8 percent and Grindr with 6 percent.

These platforms have proven their relevance for users worldwide, since they allow us to meet people from different parts of the world, despite the fact that we are thousands of kilometers away, leaving aside the excuse that “your soul mate” it is on the other side of the planet.

Thanks to these and other platforms that allow digital conversation over long distances, as well as applications such as WhatsApp, Zoom, Teams and other social networks, they allow easy interaction between people, opening the opportunity for even these to establish love relationships.

McDonald’s is the fast food chain with the highest brand value worldwide (information Statista), resulting in a high presence of franchises located in different countries around the world, places that were beneficial to a couple international.

A couple in social networks has shown their love story that they achieved thanks to the existence of Tinder and McDonald’s, since the first allowed them to meet and the second was present in different phases of their relationship, despite the fact that they were thousands of kilometers apart.

The user @Feeeerizzz made a post on Twitter where she mentions the importance of Tinder and thanks to McDonald’s for accompanying them in their relationship since “day 1”, despite the fact that her boyfriend was in Great Britain and she was in Mexico, a fact that even the brand’s community manager seems to be excited to be part of their love story.

Hey @McDonaldsMexico We love you so much. Our last dinner together in Mexico was nuggets. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Zo0Dd80AlR – Mrs. Feriz (@Feeerizzz) November 14, 2021

Long live love! We are excited to be part of the beginning of this beautiful story. 💛❤️ – McDonald’s México (@McDonaldsMexico) November 12, 2021

From day 1 they were part of this relationship. He in the UK and I in Mexico. pic.twitter.com/KQvMLLdmri – Mrs. Feriz (@Feeerizzz) November 12, 2021

Bliss love story starring Tinder and McDonald’s It has even caused some users on social networks to ask the food brand to sponsor them, however, there does not seem to be any response from them.

What is rife! What is rife! – Mrs. Feriz (@Feeerizzz) November 13, 2021

These types of stories that manage to win over and move users on social networks are an example of effective unpaid advertising, which is achieved thanks to the trust of consumers for consuming in these places and occupying these applications thanks to good experiences that have acquired over time.

Previously we witnessed another love story of this type which was invented, but notoriously effective and captivating, where a locksmith managed to create a romantic and original narrative, managing to viralize the story in networks and to the brand, being a brutal promotion strategy.

This type of unpaid advertising can be a strategy that different brands can take advantage of when creating stories that manage to move consumers and get to share these publications to integrate them into the current conversation, being a creative way to attract the attention of users .

