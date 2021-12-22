Social media advertising for fast food companies continues to grow globally, but while McDonalds, the world’s largest fast food company, operates in 101 countries, relatively little is known about their marketing techniques on different continents.

But a new study, published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, reveals the company’s social media marketing in 15 countries. The conclusions seem clear: it appears to be targeting children in lower-middle-income countries, with more Instagram posts, promotions, and discounts.

15 countries from a broad economic spectrum

The 15 countries where McDonalds has restaurants were: United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Canada, United Arab Emirates, Portugal and Panama (high income); Romania, Lebanon, Malaysia, Brazil and South Africa (upper middle income); Indonesia, Egypt and India (lower middle income).

McDonalds posted 154% more publications in lower-middle-income countries than in higher-income countries: an average of 108 posts compared to 43 over the 4-month follow-up period.

The three lower-middle-income countries had more jobs than the five upper-middle-income countries (324 vs. 227) and the seven high-income countries (298).

Child-friendly advertising was more common in lower-middle-income countries than in high-income countries. About 1 in 8 (12%) of jobs in high-income countries included child-friendly jobs compared to about 1 in 5 (22%) in lower-middle-income countries.

Only 1 in 7 (14%) of ads in high-income countries included price promotions and free gifts compared to 40% in lower-middle-income countries.

This could affect public health in lower income countries, although, as the study authors themselves warn, this is an observational study and, as such, it cannot establish cause and effect. And the findings should be interpreted with caution, given the uneven sampling, the small number of countries involved, and the lack of information on the purchasing behaviors / eating habits of those who follow McDonald’s accounts on social media.