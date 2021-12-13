We invite you to take a few minutes to read the most relevant articles of the week on marketing, advertising and media matters. They are topics that all marketers must master to start a new week with key insights into the pulse of the industry.

The opportunity to present her work and that of other artisans from the community of San Juan Colorado, Oaxaca, came to the representative of the Grupo de las Estrellas de la Costa –those who make garments with the backstrap loom– when the General Consul of Mexico in New York in coordination with the Oaxaca Women’s Secretariat (SMO) sent him an invitation to participate in the exhibition.

In order to promote and exhibit handcrafted crafts, Ricarda García Merino traveled to the northern country to be present at the activities carried out from September 10 to 16, 2021.

When García Merino returned to the country, she faced discrimination by the SAT at the AICM customs, as she was detained for three hours on the grounds that she had to pay taxes for the garments in which she dedicated hours of work.

In her defense, she verified that the garments were made by her, as she carried a credential issued by the Oaxaca government, as well as the invitation letter she received from the Consulate; However, she was mistreated for being an artisan and was forced to pay 3,706 pesos in taxes for clothes valued at $ 950.

In the end, so that the authorities would not withhold her belongings, she paid what the acknowledgment of receipt dictated and when she asked for help, SAT officials threatened her.

The artisan asked the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) to stop discrimination by the SAT and customs at the AICM.

A Walmart buyer shared a complaint against the retail store on the social network Twitter, after buying a Samsung TV and only receiving a “useless shell”.

“I bought a Samsung TV last Wednesday at the Juárez branch and when I opened it at my house I saw that it was just a useless shell, the management staff behaved rudely saying that @WalmartMexico does not take care of these complaints”, said the consumer on the digital platform.

According to the consumer’s comment, when he went to the Walmart branch to complain, the manager of the branch treated him very badly and did not solve his problem. Meanwhile, in the publication that was registered on the digital platform, the official Walmart account in Mexico, they told him to go to the Customer Service area of ​​the branch where he made the purchase.

In a video that is recently went viral on the digital platform Tik Tok, sYou can see the commitment that these workers have to fulfill their deliveries one hundred.

The recording that became popular on the digital platform, shows an Uber Eats delivery man delivering his sale in a very peculiar way. And it is that the video that was recorded in the city of Guanajuato, Mexico, you can see the delivery man rappelling down with his backpack with a flare, to deliver a bottle of alcohol to a birthday boy in a very famous club in the Mexican city.

Walmart has had the idea of ​​labeling a promotion, only that it has gone into giving details and what sought to be a unique offer for the Mexican brand of La Costeña, has become a complaint against the brand on social networks, which is adds to the testimony of other bad experiences.

The value of Walmart in the retail market has consolidated this company as a consumer option due to the large number of stores it has and the muscle in electronic commerce that it has achieved, becoming a benchmark to understand the ability it has to generate strategies for sale, only that errors are the order of the day and the consumer does not forgive.

Oxxo Stores has joined in a collaboration with Xbox and Halo to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the brand and its most representative title that had a joint launch with its first console.

This alliance has been carried out by “Dress” one of its stores with the theme of the new delivery of his classic video game, Halo: Infinite, a fact that has attracted attention and positive responses from users on social networks, especially gamers.

The publications in social networks where we see this Oxxo shop disguised as Halo In alliance with Xbox, it has achieved numerous reactions from users around the world, who even mention that these marketing strategies should be carried out in their countries.