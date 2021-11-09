The renowned security software company McAfee, has been acquired in exchange for 14 billion dollars.

The investment group made up of Crosspoint Capital, Advent, GIC Private Limited, ADIA, CPP Investments and Permira, has been the one that bought McAfee.

According to the official statement of the company, this purchase will be made in cash and each shareholder will receive $ 26 per share.

The price closed at $ 21.21 on Thursday, so buyers paid 22.6% more for McAfee shares.

What will be the future of the company?

The new owners seek to turn McAfee into a private company, which means it will be delisted from the stock market.

This company founded by John McAfee in 1987, returned to the stock market in October 2020, but its future will change again with the purchase.

(Photo: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons)













John left the company in 1994 and in 2010 Intel acquired it for $ 7.68 billion, to sell its majority stake to TPG Capital in 2016.

McAfee founder commits suicide in Barcelona

McAfee (as a company) assured that they will seek to maintain the company as “a pure leader in consumer cybersecurity”, while the buyers will provide operational and financial resources.

These changes in cybersecurity companies have occurred recently, as Norton acquired Avast 90 days ago for $ 8 billion.