

Nov 30, 2021 at 7:17 PM CET



Ethan Mbappe, brother of Kyilian Mbappé, has been called up with the French under-16 team for the first time. The 15-year-old has a very heavy last name on his shoulders, but in France they are delighted with the quality samples of the midfielder of the lower categories of PSG. The coach, Jean-Luc Vannuchi, has included Mbappé in a list of 35 names born in 2006, a call, which will not have any party included.

Ethan Mbappé, arrived in 2017 at PSG to follow in the footsteps of his older brother and is a leading member of the academy of Parisians. The former director of the Clariefontaine football center, Jean-Claude Lafargue, assured that he is a high-quality midfielder: “He is very elegant. He is very fluent and very intelligent. We are facing a player in the making. ”

The Mbappé, two very different players

Ethan is a very different footballer from his brother, while Kylian is an explosive forward and very decisive in front of goal, his little brother is a delicate midfielder, with an exquisite handling of the ball and very good vision of the game.

In addition, the relationship between the two Mbappé is very good and close. Ethan usually accompanies his older brother to all his matches, although he could not be at the Ballon d’Or gala on Monday with Kylian.