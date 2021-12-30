Say Maria, the option

One more year in Paris? According L’Equipe, Argentine winger Ángel Di María, who already renewed his one-year contract last season, you could extend the agreement again for an additional year.

But for the moment, the ‘Fideo’, who will turn 34 in February, ends his contract in June.

Rüdiger, protection

In the defense market, Chelsea risks losing one of the architects of the Champions League title won last season: the tough German Antonio Rüdiger.

“Everybody wants him to stay”, said his coach Thomas Tuchel, but the negotiations for the renewal are not progressing and other big clubs are beginning to be interested …

Insigne, the lasting relationship

Will the love story between Napoli and their captain Lorenzo Insigne continue? At the club since the beginning of his career, he has not yet renewed his contract, which ends next June.

“It is not an easy question”, admitted in September the small forward in the pages of La Gazzetta dello Sport, specifying that the negotiations continued with the Neapolitan entity.

Lloris, the patron

After a decade in goal for the Spurs, Hugo Lloris sees the end of his contract with Tottenham approaching.

The world champion goalkeeper with Los Bleus, 34 years old, He did not close any doors for the end of his career and in November he was willing to renew with the English club or return to France.

Onana, redemption?

Another goalkeeper who will be in the market is the Cameroonian André Onana, who recently returned to the courts after serving a year of punishment for doping, a situation that has made him lose, at the age of 25, his ownership at Ajax Amsterdam.

Trained at FC Barcelona, ​​the Cameroonian could try to return to Barça, as long as the Barça club, beset by debts, makes him an offer.