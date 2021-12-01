Dec 01, 2021 at 12:23 pm CET

EFE

Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Milan striker and former Paris Saint Germain player, among others, assured this Wednesday that the French Kylian Mbappé, PSG star, needs a more structured club than the Parisian and took Real Madrid as an example.

“Mbappe he needs an environment with a more solid structure, like that of Real Madrid. But then I told the president of PSG not to sell him, “he said Ibrahimovic in an interview with the Italian newspaper “Corriere della Sera”.Ibrahimovic He referred to the situation of Mbappé, whose contract with PSG expires next June and who has already asked his club to transfer him to Real Madrid this summer, without the two clubs being able to close an agreement.

In the interview, the Swedish striker also returned to analyze his problematic relationship with the Spanish coach Pep Guardiola, a man who, in his opinion, does not love “players with character.”

“Guardiola never understood me. He wanted to program everything that I had to do. He wanted to make instinct plays, but then he thought about what he wanted and changed. In that way, I was thinking too much, “he said. Ibrahimovic.

“TO Guardiola they don’t like players with character. I had become a problem and since he couldn’t solve it, I solved it by leaving, “he added.

Ibrahimovic played with Guardiola at Barcelona in the 2009-2010 academic year and left for Milan the following year, after scoring 16 goals in the League.

He shared the dressing room with the Argentine Lionel messi, a player who “lives for football” and with whom he had a “professional relationship.”

“But the Ballon d’Or this year he deserved it (the Pole) Robert Lewandowski“, he assured.

He said he prefers Messi into portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo because he was a partner of the Argentine, although he stressed that, in his opinion, the greatest ever is the Brazilian Ronaldo Nazario.

He also expressed his deep respect for the Argentine “myth” Diego Armando Maradona and he confessed that he was very close to signing for Naples after leaving the Los Angeles Galaxy.

“He was tired of being in America. He was thinking of quitting football, but (his manager) Mino Raiola He said ‘you’re crazy, you have to go back to Italy’. We had closed the agreement with Napoli, but then the president fired the coach (Carlo) Ancelotti and I changed my mind, “he recalled.

He then signed for Milan: “I asked My no which team was in the most difficult situation. I wanted to completely change the dynamics of a club. He told me that Milan had just lost 0-5 to Atalanta and at that moment I decided that I would sign for Milan. “

In the long interview, Ibrahimovic He spoke of his humble origin in Malmoe, he recalled that he was “very shy with girls” and that one day he came to steal clothes in a store because his “friends wore good clothes” and he only had “the tracksuit and stockings” of his team.