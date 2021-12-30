Asked about a possible departure for the French team during the January market, the 23-year-old star, who is regularly placed close to Real Madrid by rumors, replied with a smile: “Not in January. I’m at PSG and I’m very happy. 100%, I’m going to finish the season (at Paris Saint-Germain) “.

“I will give myself to the maximum to win the Champions League, the (French) league and the Coupe de France“he added.

Regarding the round of 16 duel of the Champions League against Real Madrid, Mbappé considered that PSG is “ready” and that his club has a “team to win.”

“The only thing I have in mind is to beat Real Madrid in February and March“, he pointed.

The attacker “does not regret” having shared his intention to leave the club at the beginning of the current season: “I was sincere. I said what was on my heart (…) But, of course, I am happy to stay, to play with Lionel Messi and with the rest “.