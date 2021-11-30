Mazda3 Homura, all the prices of an interesting special edition with ECO label

Mazda enriches the range of its very interesting compact with an eye-catching special edition. The new Mazda3 Homura already has prices in Spain and is ready to start its landing in dealerships. It stands out for its exterior design and, especially, for its extensive equipment.

Mazda is determined to boost sales of one of its most important models in Europe. The Japanese manufacturer has made a series of adjustments to the Mazda3 range with the aim of improving equipment, especially in the area of ​​connectivity. In addition, and taking advantage of these changes, a very interesting special edition has been introduced. The new Mazda3 Homura.

The Homura special edition is familiar to us. And there are already many Mazda models that have had this version at some point in their commercial life cycle. In the specific case of the new Mazda3 Homura, it presents a differentiated exterior image and, as we will see later, a wide range of equipment.

One of the distinctive details of the special edition Homura Mazda3

The design and equipment of the new Mazda3 Homura



Just take a quick look at the images that accompany this article to discover the distinctive features of the Homura special edition Mazda3 2022. On the outside, black takes center stage by making an appearance in places such as the wing mirror caps. In addition, he wears some 18 inch alloy wheels in black and it shows off tinted rear windows. And for the interior the brand has opted for a black fabric upholstery with red stitching to create contrast.

Beyond its distinctive exterior appearance, one of the determining keys of the Homura special edition is its relationship between equipment and price. We list below the featured standard equipment:

Headlights with LED technology

LED lights for daytime running

LED taillights

Front and rear parking sensors

Rear view camera

Smart key

Central locking with remote control

Height and depth adjustable leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Two-zone air conditioner with humidity sensor

Power windows

Interior rear view mirror with automatic Day / Night function

Head-Up Display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Bluetooth

USB and AUX connection

DAB digital radio

E-Call emergency call system

Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter

Multiple airbags (front, side and curtain) and knee airbag for the driver

Driver fatigue detection

Intelligent automatic braking system in the city and on the highway

Auto-Hold function

Traffic sign recognition system

Slope retention assistant

Electric parking brake

Blind Spot Monitoring System with Rear Parking Exit Hazard Detection

Tinted rear windows

18-inch black alloy wheels

Black fabric upholstery with red stitching

Comparison in video of the Mazda3 with the Volkswagen Golf, two very interesting compacts

The engines of the new Mazda3 Homura



Regarding the mechanical section, all engines are electrified with the light hybrid technology (MHEV) from Mazda and feature a front-wheel drive configuration. A technological solution that, in addition to reducing fuel consumption, allows you to wear the ECO environmental badge of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this implies.

Mazda3 Homura prices in Spain

Mechanics Mazda3 homura 2.0 e-Skyactiv-G 122 CV 6v MHEV € 25,879 2.0 e-Skyactiv-G 122 CV Aut. 6v MHEV € 28,092 2.0 e-Skyactiv-X 186 CV 6v MHEV € 29,395 2.0 e-Skyactiv-X 186 CV Aut. 6v MHEV € 30,498

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The access block is fixed by a 122 hp 2.0-liter e-Skyactiv-G gasoline engine and, one step above, there is a 2.0-liter e-Skyactiv-X engine with 186 hp. The two engines can be associated with a six-speed manual gearbox or a six-speed automatic transmission.