The Hiroshima brand has launched a new initiative in Japan to improve the efficiency of two of its flagship models, the Mazda3 and Mazda CX-30. Both compact and SUV are offered with the 1.8-liter SKYACTIV-D diesel engine, which increases its performance and offers special improvements thanks to the “Mazda Spirit Upgrade D1.1”.

One of the great demands from customers to dealerships is the increase in the performance of car engines. The vast majority of thrusters are marketed with different power levels, mediating only a regulation of the software to offer a higher or lower power figure. Some know that these “upgrades” are possible without compromising the integrity of the engine at all, but it is an increase that can be enjoyed until just before passing the technical inspection, when it should return to its initial state.

Mazda’s headquarters in Japan has launched a new initiative to improve the efficiency and response of its engines. This is the “Mazda Spirit Upgrade D1.1” program which, for now, is only available in the land of the rising sun, and in the units of the Mazda3 and CX-30 equipped with the 1.8-liter SKYACTIV-D diesel engine. Owners can upgrade these models with an upgrade to the thruster control unit that keeps the block intact.

Mazda3 improves its diesel performance in Japan thanks to new software

The benefits of the “Mazda Spirit Upgrade D1.1” program

Those responsible for the engine department point out that the update of the SKYACTIV-D1.8 engine represents significant improvements. The most notable is an increase in maximum power, going from 116 hp to 130 hp while maintaining the same maximum speed of 4,000 rpm. An extra 14 CV that allows to have a greater response capacity of the accelerator, transmitting a more powerful acceleration in the range of between 3,000 and 4,000 revolutions.

The new software, add Japanese fonts, too improves transient torque with turbo lag through more meticulous control of the EGR valve recirculating exhaust. The Japanese consider that these measures contribute to making the journeys in a more relaxed way for four reasons. The first, because the touch of the accelerator is now smoother, and it helps to control the pressure on the pedal. It also reduces stress in urban driving, where starts and stops are continuous. On the highway, the extra 14 hp are so noticeable that they increase the feeling of security while driving, thanks to a more powerful acceleration both on conventional roads and motorways.

Sources of the Japanese brand have indicated that acceleration is most noticeable on twisty mountain roads, bringing out the “Jinba Ittai” with a synchronization of power and torque, along with shift times. A measure that is not free and that has a price in Japan: 46,200 yen, which, in exchange, amounts to just over 356 Euros. Yes indeed, For now, the firm has not indicated any intention to offer this measure in Europe.