Mazda’s cool electric SUV has released its first remote software update. The Japanese manufacturer has released an OTA update for the Mazda MX-30 that optimizes the Mazda Connect connectivity system and extends to the functions of the infotainment system.

The remote or OTA software updates (Over The Air) are already playing a key role in the auto industry. The reason? They allow to carry out improvements and / or correct problems of the vehicle without the need to go through a dealer. It is a technology that is spreading rapidly through all the echelons of the automotive sector.

The Mazda MX-30, Mazda’s first series-production electric SUV, has received its first OTA update. Specifically, all MX-30 manufactured since May 2020 can now download a software update which can be done over a wireless or mobile network. An update that brings with it new functionalities and an optimization for vehicle connectivity.

The Mazda MX-30 has the necessary technology to receive remote updates

Mazda MX-30 optimizes your Mazda Connect connectivity system



The new functionalities that the update incorporates allow optimize the Mazda Connect connectivity system that incorporates the MX-30. To carry out the remote update is as simple as accessing the Mazda Connect system through the central screen of the vehicle. It is not necessary to go to a dealer to complete the procedure. Mazda emphasizes that the process is easy and intuitive.

In the event of a failure, the customer will have the possibility of going to a dealer where the qualified personnel of the Japanese firm will carry out the update process. With this update a software optimization of the CMU (Connectivity Master Unit) of the MX-30 connectivity system and extends to the functions of the infotainment system. Multimedia, sound, navigation and technology.

The new version of software is now available in a long list of selected European countries. Among them is Spain. Mazda has highlighted that in the near future other models in its range will be able to receive this type of remote updates.

Video test with the Mazda MX-30, a very interesting electric car to deal with the city

Mazda MX-30 sales in Spain and Europe, how are things going?



The commercial journey of the MX-30 in Spain started in the turbulent 2020, a year marked by the pandemic. In said year, a total of 319 units were marketed. So far in 2021, until June, things are not going much better for him. The arrival of new models has pushed aside the electric Mazda that only accumulates 7 sales.

At the European level the situation is somewhat similar. In 2020, 9,477 copies of the MX-30 were marketed while in the first half of 2021 3,184 units have been accumulated.