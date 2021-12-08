The Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) alerted Mazda, Mitsubishi and Tesla car owners, as some models of those brands could present faults.

In the case of Mazda, the affected 36,147 vehicles of the models CX-5, 2018 and 2019; CX-3, 2019; CX-9, 2018 and 2019; Mazda 6, 2018 and 2019; Mazda 3, 2018; MX-5, 2018 and 2019; and Mazda 2, 2019 and 2020.

According to Profeco, These Mazda models may have fuel pump impeller failures, which can become dry and deformed due to the low density of the material, which can interfere with the general mechanics of the part and cause interference with the surrounding components of the fuel pump. All this causes fuel supply failures and affects engine performance.

To the owners of any of these cars, Profeco invites them to take them to their dealers for them to review and take the pertinent measures.

As to Mitsubishi, those affected are 2,681 Montero model vehicles, corresponding to the years 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, which have air bag problems.

Profeco’s recommendation is that the owners of any of these models take the cars to their dealer for a technical evaluation to determine if it is necessary to repair or completely replace the Takata brand air bag module with a new one from the same brand.

Finally, regarding Tesla, those affected are one vehicle of model 3, year 2019, and three of model Y, year 2021, that have suspension problems.

On these Tesla vehicles, the front suspension side link is attached to the sub-chassis using two fasteners, but if one of them is not secured to the correct specification, it can loosen and cause the side link to separate.

As in the previous cases, Profeco’s recommendation is to take these cars to the dealer to carry out the necessary revisions and adjustments.

For any questions, complaints or advice in this regard, you can contact the Profeco telephones: (55) 5568 8722 and 800 468 8722.