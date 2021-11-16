The new Mazda CX-50 2022 is already a reality. The North American division of the Japanese brand has just revealed what is already the eighth model in the SUV range of the Hiroshima firm. Although it is a product developed entirely for the United States, it offers a more modern and sporty style and is very suggestive on the inside.

The new Mazda CX-50 2022 has just been unveiled at a special event held in the United States. The Hiroshima brand presents what is already the eighth SUV sold worldwide, although this new model has been specially developed for customers in the United States and Canada, an interesting option that has important new features.

On the outside, Mazda’s design style has taken another turn of the screw, as the distinctive “Soul in Motion” philosophy achieves a new expression with greater presence. The firm has played it safe, with a clear evolution, since the first thing that catches our attention is the new front view, with orwe slimmer and ragged headlamps that benefit from the tapered front flange for a more aggressive and sporty touch, blending with a less bulky radiator grille but with a new black painted decorative pattern.

The rear of the new Mazda CX-50 2022 presents a new, more sophisticated identity

The new Mazda CX-50 sports the sportiest KODO style

The new CX-50 features new vertical air intakes in the bumper, and the addition of the satin aluminum protector typical of SUVs in the lower part. On the side, the proportions look very familiar. Although Mazda has not provided the exterior measurements, it is perfectly appreciable a longer silhouette and, at the same time, also lower, which ensures a large interior space. The rear view mirrors housed in the door panels, along with the black plastic bumpers on the wheel arches with a more square shape, enhances the SUV characters.

Behind, the model also follows the master lines of the “KODO” design, although of course they have undergone a significant leap. The taillights are the most striking element, introducing a new luminous signature of the daytime running light. The new Mazda CX-50 has a new interior, with a driver-centric setup, a cleaner and more modern dashboard design which debuts a new digital instrument panel with the clocks distributed in dials and a new touch screen for multimedia system and infotainment crown the piece with a pop-up effect.

The CX-50 is the first Mazda model to be manufactured in the factory shared by the Japanese firm Premium and Toyota in Huntsville, Alabama, starting production next January. On market launch, scheduled for spring, the model will be available with two options: the powerful gasoline engine 2.5 Skyactiv-G and the same with turbocharging, both with a change 6 speed automatic and equipped with the “i-Activ” all-wheel drive system, which adds different driving modes – “Normal”, “Sport” and “Off-Road” – through the selector knob. My-Drive. In the future, the range will be expanded with electrified options, including a hybrid.