Mazda CX-30 Homura, all the prices and keys of an interesting special edition

Mazda has decided to enrich the CX-30 range with a very interesting special edition. The new Mazda CX-30 Homura already has prices in Spain. The popular Japanese SUV sports a differentiated exterior and interior image along with a complete equipment. All this accompanied by a varied selection of gasoline engines.

Just a few weeks ago we were already anticipating the changes Mazda was going to introduce in the CX-30 range. The Japanese manufacturer is determined to boost sales of one of its most popular SUVs. And for this, it has chosen to emulate the strategy followed with other of its models. Beyond enriching the endowment, the company has incorporated a new and very interesting special edition. The new Mazda CX-30 Homura.

Mazda has been extending the Homura special edition and now it is the turn of the Mazda CX-30. Everything is ready to experience the commercial launch of the new CX-30 Homura. What’s more, we already know their prices for the Spanish market. The order book will be opened imminently. A model that is quickly recognized thanks to the distinctive details that it shows off on the outside and inside.

The interior of the new Mazda CX-30 Homura has distinctive details

The keys to the new Mazda CX-30 Homura



The new CX-30 Homura sports various details that allow it to differentiate itself from the rest of the levels of finishes that we can find in the configurator. But what are those characteristic features? Let’s focus on the outside. Here the elements to underline are the black painted rear view mirror housings. A tonality that is also present in the 18 inch alloy wheels. To this there are the rear windows darkened to offer an extra privacy.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we enter the interior of the new CX-30 Homura we will quickly be enveloped by a warm and comfortable atmosphere. An environment in which elegance is also breathed.

Mazda has placed particular emphasis on the quality of the finishes and trim. The seats are upholstered in black fabric and show off the stitching in red to create a striking contrast. The color scheme used in the seat upholstery can also be found on the dash, center console and on the door panels.

Video comparison of Mazda’s SUV range. The CX-30 is one of the most popular

The engines of the new Mazda CX-30 Homura



With regard to the mechanical section, the main protagonist is gasoline. Mazda offers a wide selection of engines. The access block is a 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine with 122 hp. One notch above, as an intermediate option, there is a 2.0 Skyactiv-G 150 hp engine. And as a more performance alternative, a 2.0 Skyactiv-X 186 hp engine respectively.

Mazda CX-30 Homura prices in Spain

Mechanics Homura 2.0 Skyactiv-G 122 CV 6v MHEV € 29,372 2.0 Skyactiv-G 122 CV Aut. 6v MHEV € 31,681 2.0 Skyactiv-G 150 CV 6v MHEV € 30,142 2.0 Skyactiv-G 150 CV Aut. 6v MHEV € 32,451 2.0 Skyactiv-X 186 CV 6v MHEV € 31,681 2.0 Skyactiv-X 186 CV Aut. 6v MHEV € 33,991

Prices valid from December / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

All engines have a configuration of front-wheel drive. In addition, it is possible to opt for a box of manual or automatic gearbox, both six-speed, with either engine. And all of them are electrified with a light hybrid system (MHEV). Therefore, they wear the ECO environmental badge

of the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this entails.