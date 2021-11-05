The Hiroshima brand has big plans for 2022, and not only with the two new SUVs confirmed, but also with notable support for driving safety assistants. Starting in 2022, Mazda’s model range will add the “CO-PILOT 1.0” system as standard equipment. An advanced assistant of which we will tell you its secrets.

Mazda’s commitment to road safety it is total. So much so that the Hiroshima brand has confirmed that all its models will have the new driving assistant from 2022 on.CO-PILOT 1.0». An important advance in security that the firm has been testing for months with a much more ambitious goal that will debut in 2025.

Mazda’s first step is one more driving assistant, although with the particularity that it is an emergency lane stop assistant, so that from next year, the brand’s models they will automatically stop on the shoulder. A very similar operation to that of other models on the market, but for which an important evolution is already being prepared for the middle of the decade.

Mazda assistant “CO-PILOT 1.0” is tested on highways with up to three lanes

The Mazda “CO-PILOT 1.0” will take the fatigue detector to a higher level

The system is ready to detect if there are other vehicles approaching along the adjoining lanes that may pose a danger before starting the lateral movement maneuver until reaching the shoulder. Even, once completely stopped, the future system will automatically activate a service to help emergency teams. A system that has nothing to do with the current fatigue and fatigue detector, whose operation is based on the detection of eye movements and the orientation of the driver’s face.

The new system in which it is investigated has a detector of signs of anomalies in the conductors. Using a camera and powerful software, it will be possible to analyze the driver’s state of health, detecting any change in his behavior – for example, changes in posture, numbness or closing the eyes – sufficient to activate the emergency stop, which will work on both highways and national roads.

The Driver Trouble Response System, as rated by Mazda, will be capable of being manually activated by passengers on board by pressing a button on the roof console. Externally, the technical paraphernalia will not be visible to the naked eye, but will be perfectly integrated into the vehicle panels. A team that will have no less than a dozen cameras, millimeter wave radar, ultrasonic sensors and software with powerful algorithms and advanced three-dimensional maps. Even, a torque sensor in the steering allows to detect a change in posture, when pulling strongly on the steering wheel.