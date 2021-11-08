Mazda has always denied modular platforms and the flexibility that these architectures offer manufacturers in terms of producing different models on the same assembly line. Now, the Japanese firm has changed its strategy betting on a conversion.

While the vast majority of European and American brands have opted for the flexibility offered by modular platforms in terms of manufacturing new models, Mazda has remained on the sidelines. The Hiroshima Japanese never considered this strategy ideal for them.

Something that has changed now, announcing a total transformation in your production system, as it has undergone a total reform in its facilities at the Hofu factory, in Japan. And it is that a lot has to do with the recent announcement of the Japanese firm about the launch of the two unprecedented SUVs that will expand the offer from 2022, the new ones Mazda CX-60 and Mazda CX-80 that will be manufactured in the country of the rising sun, both for the local domestic market and for Europe.

The Mazda CX-5 is one of the models produced at the Hofu factory in Japan

Mazda factory adapts to modular platforms and electrification

The transformation at the Hofu factory has been so radical that it can almost be considered a newly built complex. Assembly lines have been adapted to produce models of different platforms and different propulsion systems, whether combustion, hybrid or electric and with the placement of the engines in transverse or longitudinal.

Takeshi Mukai, Senior Executive Director of Mazda Motor Corporation, said in a statement that “More than half of the facilities are now configured in this flexible way. In the bodywork welding system, a new line of flexible modules ensures shorter production times and lower investment costs, especially when expanding the product range. Thanks to the innovations, the production process can now be carried out in about a fifth of the time and at 10% of the investment costs compared to conventional systems. ‘

A major upgrade that will allow the Yamaguchi complex to increase production of models for the whole world, a headquarters where Mazda2, CX-5 and Mazda6 are manufactured, and where the new generation of the latter will also do it, which will change its technical and mechanical approach, going from the current configuration of transverse to longitudinal engine.