In the image, William Dau, mayor of Cartagena. Photo: Mayor of Cartagena.

This November 20, the mayor of Cartagena, William Dau, inaugurated a Police station in the El Pozón neighborhood. From the event, the local president asked President Iván Duque to reinforce the force in the capital of Bolívar, which currently has 2,679 soldiers.

This claim was made, after the United States Embassy warned about the increase in insecurity in Cartagena and recommend to its citizens not to travel on vacation to this area of ​​the country.

Precisely because of that perception that the United States Embassy has, we ask the President of the Republic to send us more force, so that the end of the year season that we hope is to burst, it goes completely calm and without any problem for tourism .

According to Mayor Dau, Cartagena’s goal is to receive more than 283 thousand visitors who came as tourists to the city in 2020.

Cartagena this end of the year will have the best tourist season, which it has had in its entire history (…) The most conservative forecasts estimate that tourism in December will grow by 5%, we are thinking that it will be close to 20% of growth in the month of December, hotels are already booked, they are bursting, optimism is lived and felt in the tourism sector, which is why we have to stop a lot of security, police surveillance and participation citizen to ensure that our end of the year is glorious.

President Duque, who was holding a security council in Cartagena, did not refer to the request, but gave a detailed report of the commitments he made with the city to improve security, tourism and economic recovery.

“All the deployment of the Public Force, all the support, is so that a dynamic reactivation of tourism can be given, but also having, from now on, as a projection that this holiday season it will be possible to reach hotel occupancy very close to one hundred percent. cent in the city of Cartagena“, Held.

He also warned that the Public Force will be vigilant against any manifestation of the crime of sexual exploitation, especially against women, children and adolescents, adding that “Tourist who intends to fall into any of these practices will not only be deported, but will also be declared persona non grata. And, of course, before the commission of any crime will proceed with the respective judicialization “. In addition, the president announced a series of commitments with the inhabitants of the capital of Bolívar

The strategy “That does not go” is launched, which includes prevention, control and investigation actions, in order to counteract the crimes of sexual exploitation, human trafficking, sale and consumption of narcotics, theft, and the instrumentalization of minors in the commission of crimes.

Presence and control will be increased in strategic areas of Cartagena, especially in the Clock Tower.

Inspection, control and surveillance operations will be intensified to verify that lodgings, ‘chivas’ rumberas, bars, tourist guides and travel agencies have up-to-date operating records and other legal documentation.

The National Navy and DIMAR will strengthen the control of tourists and maritime transport companies in ports and docks, especially in the Los Pegasos Pier and La Bodeguita Pier.

In coordination with the Mayor’s Office of Cartagena, the lighting in docks and ports will be reviewed to facilitate the control and surveillance work of the National Navy. The National Police will designate 50 men to support the activities of the Judicial Police and Intelligence.

11 security fronts are strengthened and an additional 13 will be created for the interior of the Historic Center.

Migración Colombia will continue with immigration controls and will guarantee that the protocols are expeditious and efficient in the event that a foreigner violates any rule of the Police Code or is altering the coexistence.

The Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF) will strengthen the days of active search for children and adolescents in possible situations of commercial sexual exploitation, with the formation of a new comprehensive protection team.

The offer of risk prevention will be expanded in coverage, from 500 to 1,000 beneficiaries of the program that prevents commercial sexual exploitation of children and adolescents, child labor, and by 19.2% (from 5,200 to 6,200 children attended) attention in the Generación Explora program

The Ministry of the Interior will finance the strengthening of the Tourism Police, through two mobile units and 30 bicycles, and on November 11 it will hold the first session of the committee against trafficking in persons in Cartagena.

Ministry of Labor launches a shock plan for the prevention and eradication of commercial sexual exploitation of minors, with a component of prevention, promotion of rights, attention and restoration of rights, prosecution, strengthening of the complaint.

The Colombian Tourist and Hotel Association of Colombia (Cotelco), in coordination with the Metropolitan Police and the Mayor’s Office of Cartagena, will establish the protocols to follow in the event that a guest alters order and coexistence. A campaign will be launched aimed at guests on the use and contracting of formal services in the city. Coordination will be carried out for the integration of video surveillance cameras for hotels and lodgings in different areas of the city.

The National Tourism Fund (FONTUR), within the framework of the ‘YO VOY’ strategy, will finance a communications plan to promote safety and prevention messages against crimes of sexual exploitation.

