The elected mayor of Cuauhtémoc, Sandra Cuevas, offered businessmen from the Zona Rosa to implement a strategic reactivation plan in order to turn said area into a “Fifth Avenue” like New York’s.

Cuevas, who won in the elections for the alliance Va por México (PRI-PAN-PRD), had a working meeting with members of the Association of Merchants of the Zona Rosa (Acozoro), before whom he said that the Zona Rosa of development mechanisms for both the private initiative and the community it inhabits.

According to a statement sent by the mayor-elect herself, Cuevas said that “there will be promotion of the identity and personality of the Zona Rosa as well as a very avant-garde redesign of the image so that the national and international visitor will be left wanting to return” .

Cuevas proposed to the members of Acozoro a next meeting for August 25 where the specific plan will be presented and the first formal meeting will be held with all businessmen interested in “reactivating this area full of tradition and culture.”

At this meeting, according to the statement, the president of Acozoro, Rafael Saavedra, explained the problems faced by businessmen and merchants in the Zona Rosa, such as the growing number of street vendors.

Given this, Sandra Cuevas offered to relocate the business on public roads so that the Zona Rosa is almost clean.

The group also asked for a plan for regularization and updating of permits; cancellation of fines for untimely payment for commercial businesses; security and vigilance; cleaning plans and garbage collection.

The businessmen also said they were in favor of the participation of the Mayor’s Office in the Parking Meter Committee of Colonia Juárez, as well as in the recovery and placement of the sculptures that belong to the residents and businessmen of the Zona Rosa that is in safekeeping in demarcation facilities and control excessive visits by the Administrative Verification Institute (Invea) to businesses in the area.

“In this meeting, proposals such as placing iconic letters for the Zona Rosa were analyzed; an electronic board for the transmission of events and information to the public; a led ceiling for the street of Genoa similar to Downton in Las Vegas; development of events such as the Traditional Offering of the Day of the Dead; cultural events, jazz concerts and other musical genres; Christmas celebrations, advertising carts to visit CDMX mayors and publicize the businesses that exist in the Zona Rosa, ”the elected mayor reported in the statement.

