Maycam Evolve prepares to face the most important SimRacing and League of Legends tournaments in the country

Maycam Evolve wants to rise to the top in SimRacing and League of Legends. Know all the details In this note!

In a week full of good results, Maycam evolve not only did it become the organization with the largest number of runners in SimRacing who classified the Argentina Game Show, but also featured the roster of League of Legends that will represent them in the SuperCopa Flow and will try to classify the AGS. On the other hand, they did not obtain the best results in Rainbow six, where they were eliminated from the South Super Cup and in the playoffs of the Serie B South.

The Pandas have among their ranks some of the best racers in SimRacing in the various simulator video games, and they demonstrated it again in recent weeks, where Matias Cunial (F1 2021), Ciro Zazpe, Martín “Papo” Marza, Mateo “Hyperz” Estévez, Agustín “Aspicito” Cajal and Facundo Zappettini (Gran Turismo) qualified for the face-to-face final that will take place at the Argentina Game Show.

After debuting this year in the Master Flow League, Maycam Evolve will close the competitive year in League of Legends on the SuperCopa Flow and will try to classify the AGS. For these competitions, the team renewed its roster completely and will play with Siicked, Van, 14Mat, Capi, Cesth and Ruderaliz. The only one that remains in relation to the 2021 splits is Focs, who remains as head coach of the squad.

Finally, the roster of Rainbow six he was eliminated in two tournaments. In the quarterfinals of the Super Cup they were out after falling for 4 to 7 on Bank and Dostoyevsky Cafe against Newstar, while in the Serie B South lost their ability to qualify for promotion / relegation by losing to Valhalla Legion on town by 3 to 7 and in Coast by 5 to 7.

