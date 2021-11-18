Maycam Evolve had a great week in the Free Fire tournaments in Chile and SimRacing

Maycam Evolve had a great week where it stood out in the national Free Fire tournament in Chile and in the F1 2021 SimArg. Know all the details in this note!

Although the tournament of the Call of duty and Rainbow six they finished Maycam evolve continues to talk. And it is that the roster is participating in the National tournament from Free fire from chili and in various competitions SimRacing, where Matias Cunial was the great protagonist of the Pandas of the week.

One of the tournaments where Maycam stood out undoubtedly, it is in the National Tournament from Free fire from Chili, where the Argentine squad managed to position itself in second place in the table with 85 units. With this, they were only below Kong Esports after making a Booyah on the second day of the qualifying phase. Let us remember that in this contest, the first two will obtain not only a great economic prize, but will also get the possibility of competing in the promotion series to the Free Fire League.

On a new journey of SIMArg from F1 2021, the corridor of Maycam Evolve, Matias Cunial, managed to stay with the Sprint race in Brazil. The podium completed it Daniel Sousa in second place and Gonzalo aiello in third place. Cunial is one of the featured runners, not only of the Pandas, but also of Argentina.

Another team that had a lot of action last week was that of League of Legends. The campus made up of Siicked, Van, 14Mat, Capi, Cesth and Ruderaliz was eliminated from the SuperCopa Flow after losing to Ualá Pampas and River plate on the last day, which placed it in fourth place in Group B. On the other hand, the organization competed on the sixth date of the Mexx Cup, in which he fell before Stone Movistar.

