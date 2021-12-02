Maycam Evolve earned promotion to GamersClub Series B from Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Maycam Evolve’s Counter Strike: Global Offensive roster achieved promotion to GamersClub Series B, among other results. Find out all the details In this note!

Despite falling into the lower bracket early, the roster of Counter Strike: Global Offensive from Maycam evolve got promotion to B series from GamersClub after beating Klub King Esports. However, it was left out of the SuperCopa Flow, the last tournament of the year organized by the Professional Video Game League. Finally, the squad of Free fire that competes in the National Tournaments from chili was at the gates of the Promotion Series.

The roster of CS: GO He was eliminated from the SuperCopa Unity after falling against River plate in the first round and against Boca Juniors By 16 to 11 in Inferno in the lower bracket, Los Pandas got a significant promotion. The squad made up of PAINj9, delprA, ro, ivanzinho and Pablek managed to stand out in the Playoffs of the C series developed by GamersClub.

Maycam won the first cross against Chevetao 16-4, but fell to the lower bracket in the second round after losing to Beneath by 10 to 16. However, he climbed to the final by beating NOORG from 16 to 13, to Eqole Team by 16 to 14 and KeineOrg by 16 to 9. In the definition it surpassed Klub King Esports by 16 to 7 and kept the promotion to the Serie B. The next challenge will be

Finally, the squad of Free fire from Maycam evolve his presentation culminated in the National Tournaments from Chili. The team made up of Jere, ULI, BenjazX and Darek They did not have very good maps in the fourth week of the tournament, since they only added 17 points. With this result, he positioned himself in fourth place in the final table with 149 units and 58 kills in total, which left him out of the list. Promotion Series to Free Fire League.

Share it with whoever you want