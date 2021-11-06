The day finally arrived when the selected pages of the 2021 National Examination for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM) were announced. Although there were delays and last minute changes of dates, finally all the information is already available. But that’s not all because other aspects of this edition were also revealed, such as the maximum and minimum scores for each specialty. Now is the time to know in detail the performance of the applicants.

Promises and realities

In the first instance it should be remembered that this year it was promised that 30 thousand places will be granted. With this, it is the highest figure in history and guarantees that practically half of those who took the exam will be selected. But although this is favorable news, there have been several inconsistencies.

In this regard, the applicants have accused that at the time of choosing a specialty and seeing the total number of places occupied, they barely add up to 18 thousand. The figure is much lower than the one promised by the federal authorities and that has caused a strong disagreement.

For its part, the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) had to delay the official publication of selected pages. In addition, although they were already revealed, it is specified that during the following days more will be added to complete with all the promised places.

Now, it is also necessary to remember that as in the last edition, this year there were 27 options to choose from and they were the following:

Pathological anatomy.

Anesthesiology

Audiology, Otoneurology and Phoniatrics.

Quality of Clinical Care.

General Surgery.

Epidemiology.

Medical Genetics.

Geriatrics.

Gynecology and Obstetrics.

Imaging, Diagnostic and Therapeutic.

Medicine of Physical Activity and Sports.

Rehabilitation Medicine.

Emergency Medicine.

Work and Environmental Medicine.

Family Medicine.

Internal Medicine.

Legal Medicine.

Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging.

Preventive medicine.

Pneumology.

Ophthalmology.

Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery.

Clinical Pathology.

Pediatrics.

Psychiatry.

Radio Oncology.

Traumatology and orthopedics.

Those with the best and worst results

But now it is time to know the maximum and minimum scores of each specialty of the ENARM 2021. Within the Mexican category, the one that had the best performance was Internal Medicine with 84.4948. While slightly below is Anesthesiology with 80.4878 and General Surgery with 80.3136.

With respect to the opposite extreme made up of the lowest scores, the one with the lowest rating was Family Medicine with 56,6202. A little higher are Emergency Medicine with 57.4913 and Epidemiology with 58.0139.

On the other hand, in the foreign category it was slightly different because the specialty with the highest score was Anesthesiology with 79.6167. While the lowest was Family Medicine with 54,0070.

For now, we share with you the graph that shows the maximum and minimum scores for each of the ENARM 2021 specialties.