It seems like forever since the DTM closed the doors of its first year under GT3 regulations at Norisring. A rather bitter ending for the script under which it was written and that has possibly further damaged the image of the series, but in which Maximilian Götz was the great protagonist as the new champion. The Mercedes and Team HRT driver has had more than a month to assimilate his new status as DTM champion, although the German admits that it has taken him longer than expected to assimilate the success that he had achieved with the Mercedes-AMG GT3 with number # 4.

Maximilian Götz has confessed in this regard: “It has taken me time to assimilate that I am a DTM champion. On Monday evening after winning the title, after the race weekend at Norisring, I went out to dinner with the family at our usual restaurant in Uffenheim. There, all the excitement welled up once more. We were all crying. I gave a speech, it was all very emotional. It is good to be able to toast with the family around a table when you achieve such a success. All in all, I acknowledge that It took me a few weeks to absorb everything that had happened at Norisring and the fact of having been champion “.

Along these lines, Götz has added: «It took a good number of days before I could read all the congratulatory messages. After the race he received a call from Philipp Schiemer, AMG boss. The congratulations from Affalterbach meant a lot to me. Hubert Haupt also called me from Barcelona, ​​he said very nice words. Stefan Wendl, Toto and Susie Wolff or even Shane Van Gisbergen from Australia. Many people wrote to me and although I have won several titles in the past, the echo that my DTM title has had has surpassed all of the above. Perhaps the title of the Formula 1 is unique and is above the rest, but we achieved something very important.