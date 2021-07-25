Maximilian Götz accepts the 'gift' and wins the second race at Lausitzring

at the controls of the Mercedes # 4 of Team Winward. After starting third and losing some positions during the first lap,, sign a positive strategy with his team to gain three positions and ultimately overtake Kelvin Van der Linde thanks to the specific problems in the Audi R8 LMS GT3 of the South African. For its part,while Kelvin Van der Linde himself finished third, thus retaining the DTM lead.

Philip Ellis managed to contain Liam Lawson at first, but could not stop the New Zealander in the first big braking. With the exit procedure under investigation, Lawson took the lead of the race ahead of Ellis and a brilliant Kelvin Van der Linde that fished in troubled river to place third. Even more positive was the departure of the only Spanish driver on the grid, since Dani Juncadella managed to place fourth after winning four positions in the first round. Out of the equation of the leading group was Timo Glock after starting fifth and falling to 15th place.

Liam Lawson has achieved a worked second position that allows him to tighten the fight for the title.

After the initial case, calm down. Quietude broken by leader Kelvin Van der Linde by beating Philip Ellis in a maneuver that was not seen in realization. However, this overtaking spurred the South African to hunt down Liam Lawson, while Ellis was under pressure from Dani Juncadella. A situation that the Spanish broke quickly and, given the impossibility of accounting for his brand partner, Dani Juncadella was the first driver to go through the pits in search of an ‘undercut’. Philip Ellis entered a lap later with other riders and managed to defend his position with respect to Dani.

With everything, the duel between Dani and Philip allowed Maximilian Götz to win the position of both. In fact, the Mercedes driver was placed just behind Kelvin Van der Linde in a position that allowed him to gain another place with a Liam Lawson who went from leader to being relegated to third position within the group of drivers with a stop. In front, Mike Rockenfeller, Nico Müller and Timo Glock were betting on lengthening their first stint, so they were left alone at the front of the race waiting for their passage through the pits. In this aspect, Timo Glock was the first of the three to do it.

Kelvin Van der Linde has achieved a rather bitter third place after losing an almost certain victory.

The race progressed while the fight for the fifth virtual position intensified. Juncadella could barely hold back the attacks of Sheldon Van der Linde, a battle that Lucas Auer also joined. Finally, Van der Linde managed to overcome Juncadella so it was still sixth place, since Nico Müller was only left as the only driver without completing his stop with 15 minutes remaining. What’s more, Maximilian Götz overtook Liam Lawson for third place, which in turn would be second a couple of minutes later when Nico Müller finally made his stop to rejoin the rear of the group.

Kelvin Van der Linde was in the lead, but he had a sigh for a mechanical issue. A specific problem in his Audi made him give up position with Maximilian Götz and Liam Lawson. A failure that as it came was going, which allowed the South African to fight with Lawson for second place, iEven if Götz escaped alone to a consummating victory without further opposition. For his part, Liam Lawson managed to control Kelvin Van der Linde’s attacks to secure second place in a race in which Philip Ellis was fourth and Sheldon Van der Linde fifth. With a grand final maneuver, Marco Wittmann won the sixth position to Dani Juncadella.

Results race 2 of the DTM 2021 in Lausitzring