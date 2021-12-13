Red Bull has ended the hegemony of Mercedes, thanks to the victory of the Dutch driver Max Verstappen.

With a heart ending between Verstappen and Lews Hamilton, the Red Bull team emerged victorious in the last Grand Prix of the year, in Abu Dhabi.

The last Formula 1 Grand Prix, in Abu Dhabi, had a heart ending between Red Bull driver Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

There is no doubt that this has been a great year for Red Bull in Formula, closing with Verstappen’s victory today in the last race of this 2021.

Today’s title marks his tenth victory of the season and the 20th of his career in Formula 1, which has allowed him to fulfill his dream of being champion after eight seasons.

“I have fought the entire race and that opportunity on the last lap was crazy. Finally, a bit of luck that falls on my side. When I was little my dream was to become a world champion, when you arrive here and they tell you that you are a champion, all that comes back to your mind ”, was what the driver said once he got out of the car.

And it is that, in addition to Verstappen’s victory, today is about how Red Bull has ended the hegemony of Mercedes, in a heart race that saw the Dutch driver pass the British driver, Lewis Hamilton, on the Yas Marina track .

The Orange Army has a new Champion ?? #SimplyLovelypic.twitter.com/y0FviUty95 – Red Bull Racing Honda (@redbullracing) December 12, 2021

Today, in social networks, one of the main trends is the Red Bull team, among which the Mexican Sergio “Checo” Pérez stands out, who, according to Max Verstappen, has made a great effort.

But, what, without a doubt, has echoed, is that, with this victory, the Dutchman has demonstrated his loyalty to the brand, to Red Bull, in the midst of the euphoria and by the fact of closing the year on the podium. .

“Sergio has done a great job. Thanks to the team and Honda, I love them very much. There is no reason to change teams, I want to stay with them for life ”.

Similarly, another of the moments that has gone viral after the race in Abu Dhabi is Max’s celebration with his father, a fact that has even been replicated by various media and is causing all kinds of emotions on the networks social.

With a hug and tears in their eyes, the celebration has conquered thousands of Internet users, after such an emotional race in which Red Bull has been the winner.

?? HUG TO THE “LEGEND” CZECH PÉREZ! Christian Horner to Sergio Pérez; Max’s father in tears … Red Bull did it to Mercedes at the closing! And the contrast with the images of Lewis Hamilton!# F1xFOX pic.twitter.com/D7Lpjmc6nC – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) December 12, 2021

In the end, what was achieved this day can be classified as “mission accomplished” by Red Bull, as it is a historic victory and full of agony for Formula 1 lovers; a closure that will undoubtedly remain to be remembered.

