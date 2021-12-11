This was Verstappen’s fastest lap to win qualifying in Abu Dhabi

Max verstappen took the first step towards the definition of the 2021 Formula 1 championship. In the classification for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Red Bull driver got the pole position Y will start from pole in the race on Sunday. Thanks to a time of 1: 22.109, the Dutchman made a good difference to Lewis hamilton of 371 thousandths to the Mercedes.

“We did not expect it. I did not expect it. It’s a great feeling. The team has done very well ”, were the first words of Verstappen, who benefited from teamwork with his partner, the Mexican Checo Pérez, which helped him in one of the few fast areas of the circuit to achieve the best time in the Q3 of the classification.

“Max did a great lap today. We couldn’t compete with that time. We looked strong during practice, but we are in a good position for tomorrow’s race ”, analyzed Hamilton, who finished with a time of 1: 22.480.

News in development …

KEEP READING:

A historical of Formula 1 pointed against Hamilton and Mercedes in the definition of the title: “They do not play fair”

Lewis Hamilton will collect a millionaire bonus if he wins the Formula 1 title in Abu Dhabi