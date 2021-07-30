One of the productions that generated a warm reception from the community gamer, marking a milestone in action and shooting titles was Max payne, franchise created by Remedy Entertainment who has recently turned 20 years old and we will travel back in time to remember some iconic details of this character.

Movie inspiration: Feature films like Pulp fiction, John Woo tapes and of course, The Matrix, served to give life to the tragic story of this former policeman.

Everything is in the family: In the first part, its creator, Sam lake, he sought to honor himself and placed his facial expression on Max payne. Similarly, Lake’s mother served as a reference for the rendering of Nicole horne.

Face swapping: In each of the installments, Max Payne has had different visual appearances; for the sequel, the actor Timothy gibbs gave life, while for the third part, James McCaffrey did the same. It should be noted that Mr. McCaffrey has been the voice in this acclaimed trilogy.

More gore to the tragedy: While the story of Max payne is extremely cruel for the murder of his wife and daughter, in comics it was explained that the police officer lost his parents at an early age and was interned in an orphanage.

Bullet Time in gaming: If The Matrix established a before and after in Hollywood with the Slow Motion effect, Remedy was a pioneer implementing it in interactive entertainment.

Rat Summoning Easter Egg: In Chapter 2 of the first game, if you threw a grenade at the brick wall, a new target would appear, hinting that Max had unleashed the war against rats.

Remembering Dopefish: For lovers of 90s titles, this enemy from Commander Keen in Goodbye, Galaxy. In Max Payne’s first adventure there is a poster with the legend “Dopefish Lives!”

Passion for cameos: In Alan Wake, in the writer’s apartment, two pistols appear Golden beretta, Max’s preferred weapons. On the other hand, in Quantum Break, a video of Alan Wake in the tent near the physics building, where you see Sam lake playing Max Payne.

Love for the piano: In all its deliveries, Max payne he has taken a break from his frenzied revenge to play said musical instrument.

The changes in Max Payne 3: The last part was not developed by Remedy but the work was carried out by Rockstar Vancouver. In addition, a coverage system was introduced to adapt it to the trends of the most recent shooters.

Failed complaint against online mode: The most conservative fans of this license, they were enraged when they learned that Max payne 3 had online multiplayer features, so they promoted the campaign “Say No to Max Payne 3” to prevent it although they could only collect 316 rubrics.

Despite the memory of Max payne In the industry, its 20th anniversary went relatively unnoticed and there are no plans in the short term that Rockstar to release a new production, however, there will always be the longing for the first two installments to be remastered or at least, Max payne 3 be integrated into the Xbox backward compatibility program.

