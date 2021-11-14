Max Payne 3 would receive backward compatible support on Xbox

If you were expecting that Max payne 3 received backward compatibility support in Xbox to give it a second, third, fourth or who knows how many more laps, then it seems that your wait is over because the classic of Rockstar Games it was recently listed on the Xbox Marketplace of Saudi Arabia.

The listing in question shows that the game would become backward compatible in the past November 10, so obviously the date is wrong.

Although Max payne 3 was already listed in the Xbox Marketplace, This does not necessarily mean that it will receive backward compatibility support any time soon, but there is certainly a reason why Microsoft decided to add it to this digital platform.

Editor’s note: Despite the controversy, I did enjoy Max Payne 3 quite a bit when it was released back in 2012, and to date, I think it’s a game that has aged very well. It would definitely be nice to give it another try if it really becomes backward compatible on Xbox.

Via: Xbox Marketplace